WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Gundersen's Kaitlyn Adams nominated by patient

For Kaitlyn Adams, the inspiration to enter the healthcare field was her personal experience with kindhearted nurses, during her own surgical operation as a teen and seeing the compassionate care her grandfather received following a massive heart attack.
For the past five years, Adams, a nurse in the cardiopulmonary unit at Gundersen Health System, has extended the kindness she received and witnessed years ago to her own patients, tending to not only their physical needs but offering emotional support, an element of care that became of crucial importance during the coronavirus pandemic.
It was one of Adams' patients who nominated her for the Heart of Healthcare Awards, an Onalaska man who spent 10 days in the hospital in May 2020. At the time, visitation was off-limits due to COVID-19 and the ICU and cardiopulmonary staff were his sole source of physically-present support, the patient, Steve Rand, says.
"Kaitlyn is a perfect representative from that amazing group of healthcare professionals," Rand says. "She came in at my lowest point and over two days got me back on my feet and feeling hopeful and positive again...It wasn't just her professional nursing skills, but just as important was her positive attitude, patience, encouragement, and gentleness."
For Adams, the nomination was a surprise, as she says she "was just doing her job." The recognition brought her to tears, and the emotion was still strong days later during her Tribune interview.
"It means a lot -- I must be doing something right in my nursing career. I must be impacting people," she said. "Finding out after the fact that a patient truly did appreciate what I was able to do for them means a lot."
Prior to the pandemic, a day at work for Adams involved coordinating with other departments on patient care, administering medication, monitoring vitals, bringing patients to and from procedures and assisting them during recovery. During COVID, enhanced focus was placed on coordinating communication between patients and families, with phone calls and virtual visits taking the place of bedside visitors. Adams recalls patients whose loved ones would stand outside the building, holding up signs of well wishes, and helping those without experience using technology become familiar with tablets or FaceTime.
"It was an eye opening experience," Adams says of the pandemic. "As COVID hit the area, we had to find new ways to connect."
Working on the frontlines, even before the pandemic, no day is stress free, but for Adams the challenge is what drives her.
"The most rewarding for me is being able to be there on patients' hardest days...it means a lot that I can be there for them when they are going through a difficult time," Adams says.
Each day, Adams puts forward the effort she so admired in the nurses she met years ago and now sees embodied in her coworkers. She praises the "amazing team at Gundersen," without whom she couldn't do what she does.
"They make it easy for me to come to work every day," Adams says.
As her nominator can attest, Adams does far more than just show up to work -- she puts her heart into every task and interaction.
"It still feels overwhelming to think about her kindness toward me," Rand says. "She has a healing way about her. I was blessed."
