WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Gundersen's Kaitlyn Adams nominated by patient

"It means a lot -- I must be doing something right in my nursing career. I must be impacting people," she said. "Finding out after the fact that a patient truly did appreciate what I was able to do for them means a lot."

Prior to the pandemic, a day at work for Adams involved coordinating with other departments on patient care, administering medication, monitoring vitals, bringing patients to and from procedures and assisting them during recovery. During COVID, enhanced focus was placed on coordinating communication between patients and families, with phone calls and virtual visits taking the place of bedside visitors. Adams recalls patients whose loved ones would stand outside the building, holding up signs of well wishes, and helping those without experience using technology become familiar with tablets or FaceTime.

"It was an eye opening experience," Adams says of the pandemic. "As COVID hit the area, we had to find new ways to connect."

Working on the frontlines, even before the pandemic, no day is stress free, but for Adams the challenge is what drives her.

"The most rewarding for me is being able to be there on patients' hardest days...it means a lot that I can be there for them when they are going through a difficult time," Adams says.