WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Gundersen's Plowman proud of 'fearless' team

Plowman was one of the first to sign on to work in the COVID unit at Gundersen, covered in head to toe with PPE and entering each patient's room with the realization "COVID is here with both of us right now" and doing his best to be calm himself and put the patient at ease.

With visitors disallowed, Plowman became a companion, sitting with one man who broke down in tears, longing to go home and see his granddaughter, and making such an impact on another's emotional wellbeing that the patient's wife called Plowman her husband's "guardian angel."

"It's rewarding to be able to connect with them, let them vent to you and cry to you," Plowman says. When the pandemic weighed too heavy on his patients' minds, Plowman would spark lively conversations, distracting them to the point of laughter.

A person of great empathy, Plowman felt the emotional toll of the coronavirus crisis -- the joy of seeing a patient discharged, the grief when palliative care no longer provided relief.

"I will never forget the day he was telling me how sad it was to see his patients be away from their families for so long while their health was deteriorating so quickly," says Colburn, witnessing the tears in Plowman's eyes. "I will never forget that moment because from that day forward I said I want to care for my patients as much as Adam does."