WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Gundersen's Plowman proud of 'fearless' team

Starting a new job is stressful under any circumstances, but Adam Plowman could have never predicted his start in nursing would coincide with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plowman began in the cardiopulmonary unit at Gundersen Health System in February 2020, just a few weeks before COVID-19 hit the community. Fresh out of nursing school, Plowman tended to the first of the area's coronavirus patients, thrust into "a sudden wave of illness no one knew how to deal with."
"For us new nurses, we had just started and it was a scary thing already. This was really intimidating," Plowman says. "I'm really proud to be part of the team with these nurses who were just fearless."
Healthcare was not Plowman's initial career plan, but after a decade working in the restaurant industry he enrolled in nursing school, impressed by the nurses who took care of his sister when she was in the ICU.
Plowman proved a natural both in executing his tasks and interacting with patients, even under the most extreme of circumstances. Fellow nurse Hannah Colburn, who nominated Plowman for the Heart of Health Care Awards, says she has "always looked up to him as he is one of the most compassionate nurses I have worked with."
"He not only does his duties as a nurse, but always goes the extra mile to ensure his patients needs are 100% met on the side of comfort, activities of daily living, ambulation, etc. We always poke fun at him for never sitting down as he is always on a mission for his patients," Colburn says.
Plowman was one of the first to sign on to work in the COVID unit at Gundersen, covered in head to toe with PPE and entering each patient's room with the realization "COVID is here with both of us right now" and doing his best to be calm himself and put the patient at ease.
With visitors disallowed, Plowman became a companion, sitting with one man who broke down in tears, longing to go home and see his granddaughter, and making such an impact on another's emotional wellbeing that the patient's wife called Plowman her husband's "guardian angel."
"It's rewarding to be able to connect with them, let them vent to you and cry to you," Plowman says. When the pandemic weighed too heavy on his patients' minds, Plowman would spark lively conversations, distracting them to the point of laughter.
A person of great empathy, Plowman felt the emotional toll of the coronavirus crisis -- the joy of seeing a patient discharged, the grief when palliative care no longer provided relief.
"I will never forget the day he was telling me how sad it was to see his patients be away from their families for so long while their health was deteriorating so quickly," says Colburn, witnessing the tears in Plowman's eyes. "I will never forget that moment because from that day forward I said I want to care for my patients as much as Adam does."
For Plowman, the Heart of Health Care nomination "means so incredibly much," and he credits his family, fiance, faith, colleagues, patients and the hospital as a whole for enabling him to do his job safely, effectively and thoughtfully.
Gundersen, he says, "went above and beyond" to make sure staff had all the necessary PPE, space and support to care for COVID patients, and every staff member, from dietary to environmental services to respiratory therapists to physicians, came together to address perhaps the greatest challenge of their lives and careers.
"The amount of teamwork we had on that floor -- it was so neat and there was nothing like it," Plowman says.
The thanks of those he cared for and their loved ones are a source of light during the ongoing pandemic, with every card, gift basket and token of appreciation treasured. Plowman, currently on the special pulmonary unit, is just as grateful to the patients, who showed courage "in those times of fear and anxiety."
"For them to have the strength and endurance to work with us and laugh with us and share things with us, and allow us to help them -- every patient gave that extra effort back," Plowman says.
