WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Leah Rohrer works with 'team' at Mayo

During the COVID-19 pandemic difficulties of the past year, Leah Rohrer’s coworkers have described her as “one bright spot in the darkness.”
A registered nurse with Mayo for 10.5 years, Rohrer works in the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Department in the Mayo Clinic Health System’s La Crosse office.
In nominating Rohrer for the Heart of Heath Care recognition, Bahr described her colleague’s leadership qualities.
“Leah is encouraging, always willing to help wherever needed, and (she) looks ahead for ways to make processes run smoother,” said Bahr. “Leah is full of positive energy, and when she saw that staff was falling into negativity, she created a board in the nursing area with education, team ‘shout outs,’ journal articles and encouraging sayings.”
Bahr also spoke of Rohrer as a great nurse and patient advocate.
“I cannot say enough about Leah and am grateful to be able to work with her and see her as the type of nurse that I strive to be,” she said. “I have learned so much working with her, but I am most indebted to her for being able to observe how she handles difficult situations with such grace, strength and professionalism.”
Rohrer responded to the nomination as unexpected and humbling.
“I am very grateful for this nomination and to belong to an amazing team at Mayo Clinic Health System,” said Rohrer. “To say the least, there are so many amazing nurses and healthcare workers that deserve this recognition. It is extremely rewarding and fulfilling as a nurse to have someone you consider a mentor describe you as a true leader, patient advocate and as the type of nurse they strive to be.”
Rohrer remarked the past year tested the staff in various ways. While several of the clinic’s departments were forced to reduce the number of their patients they could care for, that wasn’t the situation in her department. The nursing staff had to adapt quickly to the increased demands of providing care virtually.
“We were faced with many new challenges and often pushed outside of our comfort zones to provide a new type of care that our patients needed,” said Rohrer. “Our teams were separated, and staffing was reduced, all while we were trying to navigate how to provide virtual nursing care from our homes. During that unpredictable period of endless change, we knew our patients needed us more than ever.”
In addition to adjusting to virtual care, the team struggled with nursing and provider shortages.
“It was not a secret that staff was exhausted from the constant changes and overwhelmed with the role expectations while being short staffed,” said Rohrer. “I started to notice how down the nursing morale was in our department and how negativity was spreading among teams. I was struggling to stay positive within the work environment, and it started to affect my job satisfaction.”
Realizing there was a need, Rohrer decided to take continuing education courses about nursing burn-out and morale distress and ways to improve the environment within the healthcare setting.
“I found the information to be very validating and helpful given our department’s circumstances of the past year,” said Rohrer. “I started to share the information I learned with other nurses when I thought it would be helpful, and the response within my nursing team was great.”
Rohrer created a special message board in the nurses’ station. It became popular right away, and the team members quickly started posting positive remarks and opinions on characteristics they appreciated.
“The goal of the board was to promote positive energy, gratitude, nursing self-care, teamwork, staff recognition and continuing education,” said Rohrer. “This board quickly became a platform for nursing to feel empowered to share opinions, compliments and education.
"The board did not solve every issue at hand, but it was a pleasant distraction from the growing list of morally distressing situations nurses deal with daily. Basically, it was a breath of fresh air to help us recharge and a simple reminder that we are valued.”
One of the favorite postings is, “Be the type of nurse you want to work with.”
Rohrer maintains the focus shouldn’t be on individuals, but on “we, us and team.”
“I am so blessed to work with an amazing team and feel very fortunate to have the privilege to provide care to our patients and their families,” said Rohrer. “This team and these families are what make me fulfilled as a nurse, every day.”