WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Leah Rohrer works with 'team' at Mayo

During the COVID-19 pandemic difficulties of the past year, Leah Rohrer’s coworkers have described her as “one bright spot in the darkness.”

A registered nurse with Mayo for 10.5 years, Rohrer works in the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Department in the Mayo Clinic Health System’s La Crosse office.

In nominating Rohrer for the Heart of Heath Care recognition, Bahr described her colleague’s leadership qualities.

“Leah is encouraging, always willing to help wherever needed, and (she) looks ahead for ways to make processes run smoother,” said Bahr. “Leah is full of positive energy, and when she saw that staff was falling into negativity, she created a board in the nursing area with education, team ‘shout outs,’ journal articles and encouraging sayings.”

Bahr also spoke of Rohrer as a great nurse and patient advocate.

“I cannot say enough about Leah and am grateful to be able to work with her and see her as the type of nurse that I strive to be,” she said. “I have learned so much working with her, but I am most indebted to her for being able to observe how she handles difficult situations with such grace, strength and professionalism.”

Rohrer responded to the nomination as unexpected and humbling.