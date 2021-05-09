WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Melanie Zouski: Trusting your colleagues with your life

When Melanie Zouski was 10 years old, her father died from cancer. It almost made her avoid nursing as a profession.
Studying community health education in college instead, Zouski came to understand how much more important it was for her to be directly involved with patients and their families.
“I realized, as much as my dad’s illness affected me, I wanted to be a part of making someone’s quality of life better,” Zouski said.
She eventually decided to become a registered nurse.
Zouski works in internal medicine at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse, with a staff of almost 20, so the patients she helps care for have complicated, chronic health issues that need to be managed comfortably.
“That’s what I was doing when the pandemic started,” she said.
And then everything changed.
“It was crazy, how it went from a bustling clinic to silence,” she said.
People weren’t coming in, there was fear running rampant, and Zouski and her colleagues were inundated with phone calls about what they knew about COVD-19, and what they were going to do about it.
“It was just kind of surreal,” she said.
At the time, Zouski had been off on maternity leave. She felt, upon her return, she really needed to step up.
“I said I would come to the clinic and help,” she said, “because my husband could stay home.”
She volunteered in the intensive care unit, where some of the most critical patients were to be found, and where the staff numbers almost 40.
“That initially was scary,” Zouski said. “We didn’t know how this was transmitted, if we were protecting ourselves appropriately.”
Zouski would arrive for work at 7 p.m., she would take her assignment, and get to work.
“The details of our work became so much more important,” she said, “because you have to, essentially, get into full HAZMAT gear almost, before you enter a room.”
At first it wasn’t busy, but that steadily changed, eventually getting so busy they had to move to block assignments.
It was her colleagues who helped the new mother get through it all. Or, as she would say, they got through it together.
“The people that I work with in the ICU are some of my dearest friends,” Zouski said. “You create a bond with those people because you spend the majority of your time with them. And you’re in very critical situations with patients. They’re your backbone.”
Zouski has been a nurse for 16 years. She started at Mayo 19 years years ago as a patient care technician.
“Melanie is a well-rounded, seasoned nurse,” said her colleague, Linda Scott, who nominated her for recognition. “During the worst of the COVID crisis Melanie volunteered to work in the ICU taking care of our sickest patients. If she had any down time, she would come back to the department to jump in and help.
"She is a two-time Daisy Award winner (individual and team) and it's easy to see why. She has excellent nursing skills and is always happy to teach, both patients and coworkers. She is caring, compassionate, empathetic and professional. Moreover, she has a great sense of humor. We are lucky to have her.”
Scott also said you can depend on Zouski, and everyone knows it.
“Melanie is always happy to help her peers and patients alike,” Scott said. “She volunteers when help is needed and never seems to get frustrated. She takes the initiative on many projects and her coworkers know they can count on her.”
In 2017, she was the recipient of two Daisy Awards (one for herself and one as part of a team), which honor nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty.
Being recognized yet again is something of a surprise to Zouski. She focuses on her team. It’s not about her, she stressed, it’s about who they are as a whole.
“I would trust them with my life,” Zouski said. “If I were sick, I would want them taking care of me. They’re smart. They know what’s going on.”
And, as she adamantly said, she really means that.