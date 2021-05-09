WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Melanie Zouski: Trusting your colleagues with your life

Zouski has been a nurse for 16 years. She started at Mayo 19 years years ago as a patient care technician.

“Melanie is a well-rounded, seasoned nurse,” said her colleague, Linda Scott, who nominated her for recognition. “During the worst of the COVID crisis Melanie volunteered to work in the ICU taking care of our sickest patients. If she had any down time, she would come back to the department to jump in and help.

"She is a two-time Daisy Award winner (individual and team) and it's easy to see why. She has excellent nursing skills and is always happy to teach, both patients and coworkers. She is caring, compassionate, empathetic and professional. Moreover, she has a great sense of humor. We are lucky to have her.”

Scott also said you can depend on Zouski, and everyone knows it.

“Melanie is always happy to help her peers and patients alike,” Scott said. “She volunteers when help is needed and never seems to get frustrated. She takes the initiative on many projects and her coworkers know they can count on her.”

In 2017, she was the recipient of two Daisy Awards (one for herself and one as part of a team), which honor nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty.