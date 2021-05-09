WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Rachel Bishop: An extraordinary nurse, colleague, and friend

For Rachel Bishop, being extraordinary is part of the culture she works in.
It’s all about the team, and it’s all about supporting one another. That’s what is extraordinary.
“My day really starts and ends with supporting staff,” Bishop said. “Being a nurse manager, I’m not directly involved with bedside or chair-side patient care, but what I do now, I make sure nurses have everything they need to do for the day.”
And the days have been long, especially this past year.
Bishop is the nurse manager of both the Cancer and Infusion Centers at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse. She helps ensure patients receive the best, timely care possible, and that her staff of nurses have all of the resources they need.
Bishop manages almost 30 nurses between the two centers.
“There are so many nurses who are deserving of this [recognition],” Bishop said. “Everybody stepped up to the plate. Especially this year. They’ve all done something extraordinary, at some step in their careers.”
Bishop was nominated by an entire team of her colleagues – the COVID Outpatient Therapy Team, including Dr. Caroline Wilker, Dr. Ed Malone, as well as Betty Jorgenson, Heather Kujak-Coon, Mary Gilmer and Joel Olson.
The team cited Bishop for being “an extraordinary nurse, colleague and friend.”
“Her understanding of cancer care, her compassion for cancer patients and her leadership of the staff there all contribute to making her a valued member of the team,” the team said when they nominated Bishop. “Her work in the Cancer Center alone would qualify her for this honor. However during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rachel was called upon to take on an additional challenge of taking over the management of our Outpatient Infusion Center and to create from scratch a COVID Outpatient Infusion Center where COVID positive patients could be treated with both Remdesivir and Monoclonal Antibodies to assist in their recovery from COVID and help prevent severe illness.
“When Rachel was given this new assignment, La Crosse was in the midst of a significant increase in COVID infection, with high rates of hospitalization. The use of Remdesivir and Monoclonal Antibodies on an outpatient basis were seen as key strategies to help decrease the burden on our hospital and improve care for patients. In a matter of days, Rachel worked to secure a team of nurses that could staff the COVID Outpatient Infusion Center seven days per week and have them trained in the administration of these therapies. She worked closely with colleagues across Mayo Clinic to implement safe and efficient processes to manage serving COVID positive patients in an outpatient setting, and was able to begin infusions within a week’s time. She accomplished this all while continuing to manage a busy Cancer Center that also had many practice changes related to the COVID pandemic. Remarkably, Rachel continued supporting her 26 regular staff, some of who had just begun to get to know her as their manager.”
They offered a coda focused on Bishop’s sterling qualities.
“Rachel always has a smile and a laugh for her staff, co-workers and the patients we serve,” the team said, “and we feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to know and work with her.”
Bishop has been with Mayo for 21 years, starting off as a receptionist, and she’s been a nurse since 2006. In 2017, after earning her BSN, she moved into nurse management.
“When I saw what nurses did, it just blew me out of the water,” Bishop said. “That’s when I knew I wanted to be a nurse.”
And, it’s the seemingly endless line of those nurses, who volunteered their time, worked long hours, and were always on-call during the pandemic, whom Bishop praised most of all.
“It was great to be a part of that team,” Bishop said, “and it was great to come together as a team to help these patients.”
Because she is team-centered, her nomination was something of a surprise.
“It is humbling,” she said, “and I’m very grateful for that.”