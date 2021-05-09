WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Rachel Bishop: An extraordinary nurse, colleague, and friend

“Her understanding of cancer care, her compassion for cancer patients and her leadership of the staff there all contribute to making her a valued member of the team,” the team said when they nominated Bishop. “Her work in the Cancer Center alone would qualify her for this honor. However during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rachel was called upon to take on an additional challenge of taking over the management of our Outpatient Infusion Center and to create from scratch a COVID Outpatient Infusion Center where COVID positive patients could be treated with both Remdesivir and Monoclonal Antibodies to assist in their recovery from COVID and help prevent severe illness.

“When Rachel was given this new assignment, La Crosse was in the midst of a significant increase in COVID infection, with high rates of hospitalization. The use of Remdesivir and Monoclonal Antibodies on an outpatient basis were seen as key strategies to help decrease the burden on our hospital and improve care for patients. In a matter of days, Rachel worked to secure a team of nurses that could staff the COVID Outpatient Infusion Center seven days per week and have them trained in the administration of these therapies. She worked closely with colleagues across Mayo Clinic to implement safe and efficient processes to manage serving COVID positive patients in an outpatient setting, and was able to begin infusions within a week’s time. She accomplished this all while continuing to manage a busy Cancer Center that also had many practice changes related to the COVID pandemic. Remarkably, Rachel continued supporting her 26 regular staff, some of who had just begun to get to know her as their manager.”