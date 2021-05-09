WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Tanya Verse: Drawn to where the learning is endless

As nurse manager, she never steps out of her role as a staff RN,” said her colleague, Julie Gorski, who nominated Verse for recognition. “Tanya has worked long hours during the early parts of COVID-19 to make sure our endoscopy unit was able to keep running and that patients were allowed to keep getting screening procedures. She has had to work short with RNs needing to take time away due to their children not having daycare. She is one of the best managers I have seen over my 28 years as a nurse. And that's because Tanya never leaves her RN role, and she continues to do procedures when needed. Tanya is understanding of her staff and their urgent family needs. And, when she had to step away for a short time, Tanya never quit working from her computer at home. She has had to make significant changes in our department to adjust for COVID-19 guidelines involving respiratory isolation. Tanya is often paged in the middle of the night by providers and staff because she is always willing to help out when there is a problem.”