WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Tanya Verse: Drawn to where the learning is endless

Tanya Verse has learned to always keep the guiding principles of nursing in the front of her mind.
“There has to be passion and pride and presence,” Verse said.
Verse, who has been a nurse for 24 years, is known for taking calls at all hours, never leaving her role, and always seeking the best possible care for patients and their families. It’s about what she calls “constant dedication.”
“To me, nursing isn’t just a job,” Verse said. “It’s a journey. And, I just feel that, as a nurse manager for my area, I work with my team to provide the best care possible to every patient that comes into our department.”
Verse is the nurse manager for the endoscopy department at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse.
“We look into people’s colon, into their stomachs,” Verse said. “We screen for colon cancer. That’s one of the big things we do here.”
As nurse manager, she never steps out of her role as a staff RN,” said her colleague, Julie Gorski, who nominated Verse for recognition. “Tanya has worked long hours during the early parts of COVID-19 to make sure our endoscopy unit was able to keep running and that patients were allowed to keep getting screening procedures. She has had to work short with RNs needing to take time away due to their children not having daycare. She is one of the best managers I have seen over my 28 years as a nurse. And that's because Tanya never leaves her RN role, and she continues to do procedures when needed. Tanya is understanding of her staff and their urgent family needs. And, when she had to step away for a short time, Tanya never quit working from her computer at home. She has had to make significant changes in our department to adjust for COVID-19 guidelines involving respiratory isolation. Tanya is often paged in the middle of the night by providers and staff because she is always willing to help out when there is a problem.”
Verse said she realized early on in life that she has an in-born desire to care for people. It’s what led her to become a nurse.
“As a young child, or early teen, I had a grandmother who had some health issues, so I watched while my mother and the healthcare team took care of her,” Verse said. “That’s when I really truly realized that I had a desire to go into the nursing career.”
It was seeing how one can help patients overcome the burden they have, often at most vulnerable times, that interested and drew her into the profession.
“I gravitated toward endoscopy because it was a fast-paced environment,” she said, “Where the learning is endless. There’s never a day that is the same in our area.”
This was especially true when the pandemic hit. She talked to her team using a real-life analogy.
“COVID started off for us really as a sprinting race,” she said. “And, really, we all came together, and we were all energized and ready for that quick sprint. Soon we realized that it turned into a marathon. It turned into a long marathon.”
Verse empowered her team to come up with a vision of how they were going to handle the pandemic.
“When we were totally shut down,” Verse said, “it became: How do we care for our patients that truly still need to have gastrointestinal procedures? We had to anticipate what was coming next, and how we could leap over some of these obstacles?”
The solution was for Verse to leverage her team’s talent, experience, and diversity to navigate the constant changes. They were able, amongst other important measures, to establish an off-site area for gastrointestinal procedures.
There are 28 nurses under her management, and they are the ones she turns to for answers. It’s not about herself at all – in fact, she was both shocked and humbled by her nomination. Verse feels there are so many other nurses who are deserving.
For her, it’s collaboration and communication that matters most, not self.
“I look to my team,” Verse said. “The key to success is communication. If you can effectively communicate with your team, and be very open with your team, that’s the key.”