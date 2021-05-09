WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Traci Kokke: The definition of compassion

There are those who will tell you if you look up the definition of compassion, you’ll run into at least one name: Tanya Verse.
It’s not the first time the registered nurse, who carries the important title of infectious diseases nurse at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse, has heard herself described as such.
“I put my patients first,” Kokke said. “No matter what, I’ll stop what I’m doing if they need something, and I’ll do it for them first.”
As Kokke sees it, it’s part of what she’s called to do – putting her patients ahead of all else. She learned it first from her mother, Sherry, who was also a nurse.
“I truly live that motto,” she said.
And, especially in a pandemic year, that hasn’t always been easy.
“I am the only infectious diseases nurse here,” Kokke said. “So, it’s been a big year. And a busy year.”
Typically, Kokke sees her own patients on a daily basis, where she helps them with their peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) lines and IVs. She helps draw blood, manage her patients’ medication, and make sure they’re doing over all doing OK.
“I’m honored to see those patients,” she said.
Wednesdays are infectious disease clinic days, when a wide variety of patients are seen.
“It’s a real toss-up of a day,” Kokke said, “so, my day is always very flexible. I’m in the lab a lot.”
Kokke said she also gets regular calls from providers asking about customized service for patients. She calls her role “diverse” and “really cool.”
Others would agree, and they’ve praised Kokke for her professionalism and attitude.
“Traci is the definition of compassion,” said her friend and colleague, Jennifer Smith, who nominated Kokke for recognition. “I had the pleasure of working alongside her and she also took care of my mom. She has been on the frontlines testing patients for COVID, as well as caring for them while in the hospital. She is as dedicated as they come.”
Smith praised Kokke’s positive attitude, and her ability to always have a smile on her face.
“She is involved with many diseases other than COVID,” Smith said. “When my mother had knee surgery, she developed an infection from the saliva in her cat’s mouth. The cat had been bathing on her lap and it got into the open incision before the staples could be removed. She ended up having the surgery over and had a few parts replaced. My mother had to have a PICC line for six weeks that delivered antibiotics, and [it] would require numerous visits to ID to see Dr. Raj and Traci.
“My mother could not say enough wonderful things about Traci, and I am so thankful she was able to be there for my mom when I wasn't able.”
Smith has also worked with Kokke, and it’s seeing her behind the scenes which further re enforced how wonderful she truly is at her job.
“She absolutely gives her all to each and every patient,” Smith said. “She is very knowledgeable and is always learning. She is the definition of compassion.”
Kokke graduated from Viterbo University nursing school in 2007. She did her internship at GL (EUCC), worked for the La Crosse County Health Dept, LHI, and Mayo. Kokke was a certified medical assistant before she became a registered nurse, and she earned that degree at Western Technical College in 1997.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed Kokke’s role completely.
“Every day was different,” Kokke said.
She was in the COVID-19 testing tent, seven days per week, from March to October, 2020, and then helped with the Monoclonal Antibodies Infusion Center when that started at Mayo. She was also on the floor with positive patients doing education for patients, families, or staff.
“I have seen a positive COVID patient every day in some form testing center, in the clinic, in the hospital, in the infusion center since March,” she said. “This doesn’t include the phone calls from staff, providers, and patients with questions, and concerns related to the pandemic.”
The key to it all, as information and updates kept changing on a constant basis?
“Keeping flexible, as we like to say,” Kokke said.
There was never a struggle with personal protective gear, or the resources the staff needed to handle the changes wrought by COVID-19, something Kokke praised Mayo for.
“We were always given what we needed to keep ourselves protected,” Kokke said.
Providing education, too, helped her to care for patients on the frontlines, frequently easing their minds; their fear was too often found on their faces, which broke her heart. She just wanted to help them all.
“I was really blessed that I got to do that,” Kokke said.
And, as her patients and colleagues will attest, that says it all.
