WATCH NOW: Heart of Health Care: Traci Kokke: The definition of compassion

Wednesdays are infectious disease clinic days, when a wide variety of patients are seen.

“It’s a real toss-up of a day,” Kokke said, “so, my day is always very flexible. I’m in the lab a lot.”

Kokke said she also gets regular calls from providers asking about customized service for patients. She calls her role “diverse” and “really cool.”

Others would agree, and they’ve praised Kokke for her professionalism and attitude.

“Traci is the definition of compassion,” said her friend and colleague, Jennifer Smith, who nominated Kokke for recognition. “I had the pleasure of working alongside her and she also took care of my mom. She has been on the frontlines testing patients for COVID, as well as caring for them while in the hospital. She is as dedicated as they come.”

Smith praised Kokke’s positive attitude, and her ability to always have a smile on her face.