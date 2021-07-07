WATCH NOW: Heat, humidity potentially dangerous for those with high blood pressure

Following a mid-week reprieve, La Crosse is set to experience another stretch of high temperature days, and while extreme heat is a known source of danger experts warm humidity levels can also be a concern.

For individuals with high blood pressure or heart disease, the combination of heat and humidity can have serious health consequences, especially when they register above 70 degrees and 70%, respectively.

"Blood pressure can be affected in summer weather because of the body's attempts to radiate heat," says Heather Mpemwangi, nurse practitioner in cardiology at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse. "High temperatures and high humidity can cause more blood flow to the skin. This then causes the heart to beat faster while circulating twice as much blood per minute than on a normal day. "

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Persons over 50, overweight individuals and people with heart, lung, circulatory or kidney issues are at increased risk of heat and humidity related illness, as sweating reduces body fluids and lowers blood volume, potentially leading to dehydration. As the body works harder to stay cool the heart can become strained.