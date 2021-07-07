WATCH NOW: Heat, humidity potentially dangerous for those with high blood pressure

Following a mid-week reprieve, La Crosse is set to experience another stretch of high temperature days, and while extreme heat is a known source of danger experts warm humidity levels can also be a concern.
For individuals with high blood pressure or heart disease, the combination of heat and humidity can have serious health consequences, especially when they register above 70 degrees and 70%, respectively.
"Blood pressure can be affected in summer weather because of the body's attempts to radiate heat," says Heather Mpemwangi, nurse practitioner in cardiology at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse. "High temperatures and high humidity can cause more blood flow to the skin. This then causes the heart to beat faster while circulating twice as much blood per minute than on a normal day. "
Persons over 50, overweight individuals and people with heart, lung, circulatory or kidney issues are at increased risk of heat and humidity related illness, as sweating reduces body fluids and lowers blood volume, potentially leading to dehydration. As the body works harder to stay cool the heart can become strained.
Signs of heat and humidity related health issues include confusion, dizziness, rapid pulse, nausea, fatigue, muscle cramps, headache, swelling feet and hands and either sweating profusely or not at all. Individuals experiencing two or more of these symptoms should seek medical assistance.
"What makes it so dangerous is people often don't know they are in trouble until their blood pressure gets really high," Mpemwangi says.
Mpemwangi urges individuals with high blood pressure to monitor it frequently during heat waves. Below 120/80 is the preferred measurement, and blood pressure should be taken when at rest with feet flat on the floor. If the read is high, re-check it in five to 10 minutes.
Additional precautions include staying hydrated, avoiding alcohol, wearing sunscreen and a hat, staying indoors during peak heat and sun hours, resting and using air conditioning.
As many factors can impact blood pressure, Mpemwangi says staying connected with your primary care provider is crucial.
