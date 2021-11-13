WATCH NOW: Husband and wife nurse veterans featured in new James Patterson book

Geraldine “Deenie” Laskey has long held this motto, and two years ago she put it into action — literally — by penning her autobiography, the experiences of a nurse, a veteran and a leader.

Deenie, 71, of La Crosse, was a journaler since childhood, and throughout her decades in healthcare and the military she continued to jot down her thoughts and the occurrences around her. In 2020, after 90,000 words and 275 pages, “Journal from Iraq: A Nurse’s Story” was published.

A year later Deenie’s name would once again appear in a book, this time a tome authored by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann. Titled “ER Nurses: True Stories from America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes” and released last month, the collection of nurse experiences featured not just one Laskey but two, with husband Robert’s story also commemorated in print.

“What are the odds that from this (relatively) small town in Wisconsin two nurses would be featured?” Deenie marvels.

A mutual drive to serve

Deenie was in high school while the U.S. was at war in Vietnam, and while it sparked a desire to serve her country, Deenie had since childhood aspired to be a nurse. After graduating she attended nursing school and working at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse before joining the Wisconsin National Guard at age 34.

Deenie, a second lieutenant, was deployed to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm, taking care of enemy patients as an Army Nurse Corps officer. She returned to civilian life for a period before heading to Kosovo in 2003 for a NATO peace giving mission, spending 10 months overseas.

Military life and her long deployments were hard on her marriage, and Deenie and her first husband, parents of four, were struggling. While at Fort McCoy, training for deployment to Iraq, Deenie met Robert, 55, himself a parent of two and experiencing difficulties in his marriage.

Robert had joined the military out of high school, following the path of many of the men in his family, and then became a registered nurse, specializing as a flight nurse, before returning to the military in 2000. The two developed a platonic friendship after Deenie, Lieutenant Colonel, selected Robert, a Captain, to be her assistant. Needing someone with computer skills, good work ethic, and trauma experience, Robert fit the bill.

Robert, like Deenie, long had a passion for service.

“I chose nursing because it matched my values — you’re going to be caring for people, you’re going to be serving people. It’s a fantastic profession,” Robert says.

Upon return to the military, Robert trained medics, taught classes and served as a training officer and as a company commander. He had previously accompanied a training unit in Korea and commanded a medical mission trip in Guatemala, but Iraq was his first tour.

During Operation Iraqi Freedom, Deenie and Robert were on duty together for 8 to 12 hours a day, and Deenie appreciated that Robert shared her same views on leadership — “You need to be willing to do exactly the same things you are asking others to do” — which she found not every person in a lead position exemplified. Adversity, she says, “does not build character, it reveals it.”

Working in the emergency area of the Army Combat Support Hospital in Iraq was “90% sitting around and the other 10% was just pure chaos,” Robert says.

“People think in Iraq everything is intense,” Robert notes. But the exemplary training of those serving enabled them to provide “superior” medical care, Robert says, and a wound is a wound no matter what the setting is, and “trauma is trauma.”

There were times when Deenie and Robert could have been killed — a helicopter Robert was in was shot at, and when the area was mortared, the two rushed out to care for the injured when they heard there had been casualties.

“That’s where we needed to be. There was no fear,” Deenie says.

The story continues

Upon return from Iraq, Robert moved home to Kentucky. Deenie, whose marriage was ending, relocated to Kentucky as well and got her own residence, taking a job as nurse manager at the VA Hospital in Lexington, KY. Robert also divorced, and he and Deenie became a couple.

“We made a good team (during the war) and two years later we decided to stay a team and get married,” Deenie says.

The couple moved back to Wisconsin, where Deenie grew up and much of her family lives, and Deenie retired, staying active in the Coulee Region Gospel Choir, while Robert took a job as a flight nurse at Gundersen in La Crosse, where he has worked the last five years.

“GundersenAIR is one of the best flight services in the nation, it really is,” Robert says.

No longer reporting to a job every day, Deenie began to contemplate putting her life’s story into a book. After seeing a TV ad for book publishing in 2019, she decided to start typing.

“I’m a nurse first — I was really, really scared of being an author,” Deenie says. “I prayed about it and said, ‘Lord, help me take the reader with me.’”

Robert wasn’t allowed to take a look until the book was finished.

“I thought it was very well done. It showed our experience in Iraq and what we lived through,” Robert says.

Notes Deenie, “People don’t know that (military) nurses have to shoot M16’s, they have to know nuclear biological chemical warfare because it can be used on us. We were soldiers.”

While Deenie used initials when referring to many people in her book, Robert was soon given the opportunity have have his full name published in a collection of nurse stories being co-authored by James Patterson. A coworker had let him know Patterson’s team was looking to interview nurses, and they spoke to Deenie as well.

Though an honor to selected for a book by a bestselling author, Deenie and Robert don’t see themselves as exceptional.

“We’re ordinary nurses who were blessed with extraordinary opportunities and we took them,” Deenie says. “I do want to give kudos to the nurses who go to work every day but they don’t get featured in a book.”

The nursing profession, Robert says, is suffering shortages but is a wonderful career, with diverse opportunities and profound impact. If the need arose, he says he would serve in the military again, and Deenie would “kiss him goodbye — I’d absolutely support him.”

Deenie encourages everyone to treat their life as an opportunity to make a difference and leave a legacy.

“You don’t have to do anything grandiose, but you have influence around you — what can you do with it to make things better?” Deenie poses. “I always ask myself, what stories do I want my family to know about me?”

“Journal from Iraq: A Nurse’s Story” and “ER Nurses: True Stories from America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes,” are available on Amazon.com.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.