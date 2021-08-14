WATCH NOW: Irishfest returns, event continues through Sunday

After the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of Irishfest in 2020, the event returned Friday with a three day schedule of music, dance, food and culture.

The celebration of all things Eire is on its 16th year, with the Irishfest parade held in March and the event running through Sunday at the grounds along Second St. Organizer Pat Stephens led the event's opening ceremony Friday afternoon.

"We never thought this event would grow into one of the premier activities of the summer, and it has," Stephens said, thanking the some 200 volunteers who help put on the event. "We're here to celebrate."

Mayor Mitch Reynolds called Irishfest "Truly a wonderful festival for the city of La Crosse," while Representative Steve Doyle proclaimed Irishfest his favorite area festival "by far."

Kevin Byrne, Consul General of Ireland for the Midwest, who attended the opening ceremony with Vice Consul General Sarah Keating, said the warm, welcoming event "fills him with pride," and called it a "phenomenal occasion."

Tracy and Patrick Mullaney are the 2021 Irish Rose and Man, having been given the titles by the Shamrock Club in 2020 prior to the cancellation last year.