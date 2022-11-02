 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION 2022 | U.S. SENATE

WATCH NOW: Johnson stops in Onalaska, joined by local Republican candidates and protestors

johnson campaign stop.jpg

Sen. Ron Johnson with his supporters at a campaign stop in Onalaska. 

 Chloe Hilles

In the final days before the Nov. 8 election, voters filled the parking lot of the local Republican Party headquarters in Onalaska to see Sen. Ron Johnson on his way across the state. 

When Johnson drove up with Derrick Van Orden in his “environmentalist green” bus on Tuesday afternoon, the crowd was all cheers.

Johnson, a Republican running for re-election against challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, was joined by political supporters and his fellow Republicans on the ballot: Ryan Huebsch, running for the 94th Assembly District; Van Orden, running to represent the 3rd Congressional District; former state Sen. Dan Kapanke; and Brian Schimming, a talk show radio host.

Speeches were themed around rallying people to vote and to support Republicans down the ballot. 

Johnson, who said he would only serve two terms when he first entered office, said he is running for a third term because the country is “more and more divided.”

“I can help make things better,” Johnson said. “I think I can help unify and heal this nation. So in the end, I couldn't turn my back on America.” 

In regards to voter turnout and election integrity, Johnson said he would love to see high voter turnout. He said that Republicans have recruited 5,000 poll workers and observers to ensure voter integrity and he hopes the Democrats have done the same. 

When asked if he has confidence in the results of this election, Johnson said, “We'll see what happens. Is something gonna happen on Election Day? Do the Democrats have something up their sleeves?”  

Johnson used the opportunity to attack his opponent and the Democratic Party, saying, “it is the left that is the divisive party in this country. It's just true. It's just the fact.” 

Johnson also questioned the legitimacy of Barnes’ college degree — an issue that was resolved last summer after Barnes received his degree years after attending Alabama A&M University due to a technical error — saying he “somehow magically got the degree.”  

At the entrance to the event, there was a group from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin holding signs in protest of Johnson. 

The posters had clips of recent headlines: “Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in income taxes in 2017” and “Nobody’s senator but theirs: Ron Johnson’s backroom dealing shows who he’s working for. It’s not you.

counterprotest at johnson stump

A group from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin held signs in protest of Sen. Ron Johnson.

The signs are in reference to a 2017 tax reform bill that reduced the corporate tax rate, which Johnson supported. 

Part of that plan also included a provision that allowed those buying private jets to write off the full amount of their new plane's cost on their tax return. The Johnson family purchased three private jets in the years following the tax plan’s passage.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes got personal in their final debate Thursday before the Nov. 8 election, with each candidate attacking the other as being a liar, radical and out of touch with the average Wisconsin voter.

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, Emilee and JR discuss the Marquette University Law School's August polling results for the U.S. Senate race. According to the poll, Democrat Mandela Barnes is supported by 51% and incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is the choice of 44%, while 1% say “neither,” 3% say they don’t know and 1% decline to answer. Vote preference includes those who say they are undecided but who say they lean toward a candidate. In the June poll, 46% preferred Barnes and 44% chose Johnson.

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2022/08/19/rewind-your-week-in-review-for-august-13-19

Text exchanges revealed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack show a staffer for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson seeking to have Johnson hand a slate of fake Republican electors to Vice President Mike Pence moments before the joint session of Congress certifiying Joe Biden's win in 2020.

INSIDE: Senate, governor's races are both toss-ups in latest poll, PAGE A3

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

