WATCH NOW: Kwik Trip opens 800th store in Holmen

HOLMEN — When Ben Wilson started working for Kwik Trip a week out of high school in 1999, the company operated 289 retail outlets.

Two decades later, Wilson is a Kwik Trip district leader, and he spoke to his fellow employees Wednesday as the business opened its 800th store.

Kwik Trip celebrated its latest milestone in Holmen, where the La Crosse-based company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The convenience store opened for business Dec. 30 at the Hwy. 53-35 interchange on the village's north side.

Wilson has witnessed the company's rapid growth first hand.

"The only reason we get to stand here at Kwik Trip's 800th location is because we're blessed with the best owners you could ever ask for," Wilson said.

Kwik Trip was founded in 1965 by Don Zietlow, who still serves as the company's president and CEO. Zietlow said it's still a priority to maintain the business model of a privately held, family-owned company. The company employs 32,000 people.

"Over the years, I've seen a lot of companies get sold, especially in the La Crosse market, and the people who made those companies lost their jobs," Zietlow said. "One of our visions is to keep growing this company so that when (employees) come to work here, they can also retire from here."

He said the business remains committed to sharing 40% of pre-tax profits with its employees.

"The banks and the accountants say we can't do it, but we manage to do it," Zietlow said. "It's not a gift to our co-workers; they earn every penny of it."

The Holmen Kwik Trip is described as a "Generation 3" store with 9,000 square feet. Kwik Trip food service district leader Ryan Levendoski appreciates having "more retail space and more product."

"The kitchen has more room for fryers, dishwashers and storage," Levendoski said. "Efficiency-wise, it's a lot better."

Kwik Trip owns its own dairy and bakery and has limited its expansion to within 300 miles of La Crosse to ensure fresh products can reach any of its stores within a day. However, Kwik Trip community relations manager David Ring said lots of expansion opportunities still exist, including the Dakotas and Michigan's upper peninsula.

"We have a lot of opportunity to expand our footprint, even in Wisconsin," Ring said. "We're opening a significant amount of stores in 2022."

The company opened its first store in Eau Claire in 1965. Kwik Trip opened its first La Crosse store in 1970 and moved its corporate offices to La Crosse in 1973. It reached 100 stores in 1986 and 400 in 2013.

Kwik Trip already has two stores in Holmen, but village president Patrick Barlow said the location near the village's industrial district will boost the local economy.

"We're so happy to have this store become an anchor for that area of growth that we hope to see flourish in the next few years," Barlow said.

