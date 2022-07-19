WATCH NOW: Kwik Trip opens new, larger retail store in La Crosse

The new Kwik Trip at 1922 Ward Avenue in La Crosse is 9,000 square feet.

Kwik Trip spokesman Steve Wrobel said the retail outlet will need every single foot.

"We offer a lot more food options now," Wrobel said.

Employees and customers gathered at Kwik Trip's newest store Tuesday for a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The store has been open since July 14 and replaces a pair of smaller Kwik Trips nearby.

The new store will be staffed by 40 to 50 employees, one-third of whom are full-time. Kwik Trip president/CEO Don Zietlow spoke directly to them before addressing the audience of several dozen people standing in the parking lot.

"Our co-workers make the difference in our store," Zietlow said.

Wrobel described the new store as a "Gen 3" structure, the largest the Kwik Trip builds. The 9,000 square feet include retail, kitchen, freezer/cooler and storage space. The facility also features a car wash, 20 gasoline pumps and a separate diesel pump area.

He said the store is roughly 2,000 square feet larger than what Kwik Trip typically built a decade ago. Since then, the company has branched out into fresh meat and pre-packaged meals, which require additional retail space and kitchen facilities.

"This is by far the biggest one we've built in La Crosse," Wrobel said.

He said Kwik Trip management was confident it could staff the new store despite a persistent workforce shortage. He said Kwik Trip's reputation for being a good place to work and its profit-sharing plan attract desirable job applicants.

"The one thing we have going for us is our culture," Wrobel said.

The Kwik Trip at 4605 Mormon Coulee Road is closed with the gasoline pumps to be removed July 25.

The store at 2506 South Avenue closed July 13 and will reopen Aug. 31 as Kwik Spirits. It will be the second stand-alone alcohol/tobacco retail outlet operated by the company. The first was launched in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

"It's a new concept for us," Wrobel said. "There will be more volume of selection and a different browsing environment."

During the ceremony, Kwik Trip presented a pair of $1,000 donations to the La Crosse Police Department and La Crosse Fire Department. The police donation has been earmarked for the department's K9 unit.

La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Neal Zygarlicke said Kwik Trip is a major economic asset to the region. Kwik Trip's entire food and beverage operation is located at its 130-acre manufacturing campus in La Crosse, where 4,200 of the company's nearly 35,000 employees work.

"Having Kwik Trip in the La Crosse area is so important," Zygarlicke said. "Five thousand employees in the area — they're making a difference."