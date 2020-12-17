WATCH NOW: La Crosse-area ski operators optimistic for opening day

Darcie Breidel said she has fielded "dozens" of calls from people asking when they can ski again.
"We know there's a lot of pent-up excitement for people to get out here," said Breidel, general manager of Mt. La Crosse Ski Resort.
Breidel said Mt. La Crosse will open for the season Friday with one of the 19 runs in operation and possibly a second run ready for Saturday. She said lack of snow and warm weather have pushed skiing behind schedule this season. She said the resort normally looks to open around the end of November and that snow guns ran 72 straight hours this week to produce a sufficient base for the first run.
"This is been a little bit later of a start for us," Breidel said. "Weather has been a challenge. We capitalize on the cold weather and then make as much snow as we can."
The bigger challenge is COVID-19. The resort's website urges customers to "plan ahead so you know what to expect," wear face coverings, "arrive together, ride together" and stay at home if feeling sick.
While skiers wear masks and naturally distance themselves on the slopes, the resort has been forced to adjust its operations. She said customers waiting for tickets and ski lifts will be required to stand six feet apart.
"Initially the lines are going to look longer because people are more spread out," Breidel said. "We're doing everything we can to keep the lifts open."
She hopes that at least half the ski runs will be open after Christmas.
The chalet won't be serving food and beverages opening weekend, but vending machines will operate. Breidel hopes the chalet will serve food starting next week and said that the resort is setting up extra picnic tables and seating outside.
"It's tough on all of us," she said. "We love having people come into the chalet and be here all day."
Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area near Sparta is set to open for tubing only Dec. 19-21. Alex Karis, Fort McCoy outdoor recreation manager, said the ski hill is set to open Dec. 26 but the date is dependent on the weather.
"We're hoping for the 26th, but Mother Nature hasn't been the most cooperative for making snow," Karis said.
He said tubes will be sanitized after each run and that customers will be required to wear masks and gloves while outside.
The snack bar and pub will be open with limited indoor seating and expanded outside seating.
Karis said Whitetail attracts 8,000 tubers and 1,000 skiers during a typical season.
"We don't know if the numbers will go up or go down," he said. "We're ready for anything."
Breidel is optimistic that skiers will jump at the chance for winter recreation after a year of COVID-19 lockdowns.
"We've been very happy with the response," she said. "I think getting out like this makes people feel better. It's essential for their mental health."
