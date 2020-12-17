WATCH NOW: La Crosse-area ski operators optimistic for opening day

Darcie Breidel said she has fielded "dozens" of calls from people asking when they can ski again.

"We know there's a lot of pent-up excitement for people to get out here," said Breidel, general manager of Mt. La Crosse Ski Resort.

Breidel said Mt. La Crosse will open for the season Friday with one of the 19 runs in operation and possibly a second run ready for Saturday. She said lack of snow and warm weather have pushed skiing behind schedule this season. She said the resort normally looks to open around the end of November and that snow guns ran 72 straight hours this week to produce a sufficient base for the first run.

"This is been a little bit later of a start for us," Breidel said. "Weather has been a challenge. We capitalize on the cold weather and then make as much snow as we can."

The bigger challenge is COVID-19. The resort's website urges customers to "plan ahead so you know what to expect," wear face coverings, "arrive together, ride together" and stay at home if feeling sick.

While skiers wear masks and naturally distance themselves on the slopes, the resort has been forced to adjust its operations. She said customers waiting for tickets and ski lifts will be required to stand six feet apart.