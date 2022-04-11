WATCH NOW: La Crosse breaks ground for first new fire station since 1967

When the La Crosse Fire Department built its last fire station in 1967, the force consisted almost entirely of men.

"We've got men and women working together, and our fire stations were built in a time before that integration happened," said outgoing fire department chief Ken Gilliam.

The situation will improve considerably by next spring. The fire department took a big step toward modernization by breaking ground Monday on a new Fire Station 2 at 1400 La Crosse St. The project will replace a facility on Monitor Street built in 1956 and is expected to be complete by next March.

Gilliam said the fire station will create an improved work environment for both female and male firefighters. Gilliam said the design features improved locker rooms, showers and bathrooms, along with upgraded training and decontamination facilities.

The architects also sketched in larger windows.

"A big point in the discussion was sunlight," Gilliam said. "I don't know what it is about the bunkers we built back in the fifties and sixties, but they've got all these little teeny windows ... one of our architects pointed out that this is one of the sunniest fire stations they've ever had."

The station will unify the department's administrative personnel, who are now split between the Monitor Street station and La Crosse city hall.

"All of command staff will be able to have meeting rooms and appropriate spaces to work," Gilliam said. "It's a much better use of square footage for our needs."

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said pleasant living accommodations are critical to recruiting and retaining emergency personnel.

"We've gone 55 years without having a new fire station, and that means we've had generations of firefighters that have been working in the same stations with the same deficiencies for a really long time," Reynolds said. "We have to keep in consideration the needs of our firefighters in addition to the safety of our community."

The fire station's price tag is $7.3 million, and Gilliam said the department saved a considerable amount of money by using land the city already owns. He likes the station's proximity to UW-La Crosse and its related housing and businesses.

"UW-La Crosse is like a small city ... and it drives a tremendous amount of incident response volume for us," he said. "It's a high-density area for our call volume statistics."

Gilliam is serving his final week as fire department chief before leaving to take a similar job in Arizona. However, he plans on returning to La Crosse when the new building is dedicated.

"This station raises the bar considerably for firefighter and employee safety," Gilliam said. "I'm happy we got this one over the line."

