Watch now: La Crosse Catholic priest says Democrats in church are 'Godless' and imposters in video

In a video published by a far-right media outlet, a La Crosse Catholic priest attacks the leaders of the church, and degrades practicing Catholics who are Democratic, calling them "Godless" hypocrites who are going to hell.

"Here's a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period," Father James Altman said in the video.

"Their party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic church teaches. So just quit pretending that you're Catholic and vote Democrat. Repent of your support of that party and its platform, or face the fires of hell," he said.

Altman is the pastor at La Crosse's St. James the Less, a Catholic parish located on the North Side of La Crosse. The Diocese of La Crosse said that it has no statement on the video.

In the video, which was published on Aug. 30 by Alpha News MN, the pastor takes a direct aim at the hierarchies in the Catholic church, calling leaders hypocrites and "gutless cowards" for not getting more involved in politics and taking a stronger stance against certain issues.

His strongest message, though, was for Democrats within the church.