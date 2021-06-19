WATCH NOW: La Crosse celebrates "Juneteenth Freedom Day" after official federal holiday designation

The La Crosse community recognizes Juneteenth each year, but Saturday was the first time the celebration marked an official holiday, with President Joe Biden establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas. Following its passage Wednesday by Congress, Biden signed legislation Thursday making the date a federal holiday, the first in nearly four decades. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was designated in 1983.
The bill passed the with a 415 to 14 vote, with Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany voting against it. In a statement to media outlets in the 7th district, which he represents, Tiffany stated, "Once again, House Democrats have used their majority to balkanize our country and fuel separatism by creating a race-based ‘Independence Day.’" Senator Ron Johnson, who objected to the bill in 2020, dropped his opposition.
For many, the federal holiday designation was a long time coming and a necessary step in educating the nation on the significance of Black history and amplifying the voices of the Black community.
"Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and a promise of a brighter morning to come. This is a day of profound wait and profound power. A day which you'll remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take," Biden said Thursday. "What I've long called America's original sin.
"Great nations don't ignore their most painful moments. They don't ignore those moments in the past. They embrace them. Great nations don't walk away. We come to terms with the mistakes we made. And remembering those moments, we begin to heal and grow stronger."
Gov. Tony Evers issued his support for the holiday Thursday while also addressing continuing inequities and injustices. It has been an eye opening and devastating year, with the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affecting Black individuals, acts of racism rampant and the high-profile loss of three lives to police brutality — Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Daunte Wright — in the span of 13 months
"This Juneteenth, as we recognize the trials Black Americans have overcome and celebrate the resilience, vibrancy, and countless contributions of Black Wisconsinites, we must also recognize our work toward equity and justice in this state is far from finished," Evers said. "I don’t have to tell you that Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, from inequities in housing and health care to education and child care to the justice system and economic opportunity."
Evers continued, "Folks, we’ve got our work cut out for us. But I know that, by working together, we will move forward in solidarity and build a more just, more equitable Wisconsin for everyone."
Locally, a Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration was held in Riverside Park after 2020's event went virtual during the pandemic. Hundreds turned out to watch a historical reenactment from the Enduring Families Project, visit with local community groups, enjoy music and food and celebrate the Black community. The Tribune asked three individuals to share their views on the significance of Juneteenth:
On Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday:
David, community group representative: I think it's timely. I'm just glad that it is a national holiday.
Shantae Sheard, community group representative: I think it's good its getting that recognition, but it's not what we've been asking for -- we've been asking for more police reform and laws and guidelines. But it's somewhat a step in the right direction.
Shaundel Spivey, president and co-founder of Black Leaders Aquiring Collective Knowledge: I think it's awesome. I think it's time we start acknowledging and recognizing those holidays that mean so much for both Black people and American history in general. So I'm excited but there's still more that we have to get done.
On recognizing Juneteenth during a year marked by tragedy and racial tensions:
David: I think the day is important for everyone to recognize because it gives each person the opportunity to be more open-minded and engage with African Americans and understand our background.
Shantae Sheard: I think more people are starting to come together and recognizing that change needs to happen.
Shaundel Spivey: I think it means a lot that this community has an event emphasizing Black history and Black liberation, Black folks in this community and all the work that they're doing and that we exist. Often times we get overlooked and underrecognized.
On the meaning of the holiday on a personal level:
Shantae Sheard: I think Juneteenth means to me freedom and why we're here and why we're doing what we're doing.
Shaundel Spivey: Juneteenth to me means what it is: Black liberation and acknowledging our ancestry but also recognizing we can be free of oppression, free of racism, if we come together as a community and make it happen.
For more information on community activism and empowering the Black community, visit https://blacklax16.wixsite.com/blackinc.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.