WATCH NOW: La Crosse celebrates "Juneteenth Freedom Day" after official federal holiday designation

"Great nations don't ignore their most painful moments. They don't ignore those moments in the past. They embrace them. Great nations don't walk away. We come to terms with the mistakes we made. And remembering those moments, we begin to heal and grow stronger."

Gov. Tony Evers issued his support for the holiday Thursday while also addressing continuing inequities and injustices. It has been an eye opening and devastating year, with the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affecting Black individuals, acts of racism rampant and the high-profile loss of three lives to police brutality — Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Daunte Wright — in the span of 13 months

"This Juneteenth, as we recognize the trials Black Americans have overcome and celebrate the resilience, vibrancy, and countless contributions of Black Wisconsinites, we must also recognize our work toward equity and justice in this state is far from finished," Evers said. "I don’t have to tell you that Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, from inequities in housing and health care to education and child care to the justice system and economic opportunity."