Watch Now: La Crosse Chamber launches campaign to attract workers to Driftless Region

A new online campaign intended to attract people to live and work in the greater La Crosse area officially launched on Monday.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce announced that its "Thrive in the Heart of the Driftless Region" campaign will target individuals within a 250-mile radius of the region and encourage them to relocate.

"The chamber is extremely focused on talent attraction," said Neal Zygarlicke, chief executive officer of the Chamber.

He said the three-year campaign will be "really focusing on attracting them to the quality of life here in La Crosse. It's an amazing place to be, it's an amazing place to live, and we do have a ton of job opportunities as well."

"Thrive in the Heart of the Driftless Region" will specifically place digital ads in metro areas such as Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, the Twin Cities, Duluth and parts of Iowa, Zygarlicke said, and it will target people ages 21-45.

Specifically, someone may see an ad for the region pop up on Hulu or Netflix or while scrolling in Instagram that will showcase what the area has to offer and then redirect those interested to the campaign's website.

"It highlights adventure, living and working in the Driftless Region, focusing on ample outdoor recreation opportunities, numerous ways to become involved in the community and high-quality education, healthcare and neighborhoods," the Chamber said in a statement.

This focus is showcased on the campaign's interactive website. Users can scroll through pages that connect them with things to do such as area festivals and hiking and biking opportunities, different careers such as manufacturing or healthcare, and connections to housing and schools.

Users can also provide their resume and other professional information, and upon pulling up the site, visitors are greeted with a "Recruit me!" button where they can input their information and be connected with potential employers.

On the website there is also a series of videos that show shots of the region such as The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor, outdoorsman on the trails and water, Gundersen Health System, neighborhoods and more. There are also fact sheets for businesses and a frequently-asked-questions section.

The campaign comes as the area still struggles with worker shortages amid the pandemic, and the website highlights that La Crosse is "one of the America's best cities for remote workers," a sign of the times.

"We are proud to show off the quality of life to others that may not know what the La Crosse area and the Driftless Region have to offer. Although a worker shortage is not new, our businesses are struggling to find people all while still navigating the pandemic," Zygarlicke said. "It is so incredibly important that we attract new people to our area to fill our jobs and retain these workers, so our local economy stays strong and our businesses continue to grow."

To visit the Thrive in the Heart of the Driftless Region website, head to thriveinlacrosse.com/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.