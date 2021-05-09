WATCH NOW: La Crosse Composite Squadron trains to be part of drone search team

Mandel notes the cost for one hour of aerial search using CAP's standard aircraft costs about $90 per hour, versus under $5 per hour for drone operation. In addition to being a cost saver, the program "increases the likelihood that aerial assets can be brought into searches in the local area," Mandel says, and provides a broader scope of areas and quicker surveillance than a foot search.

"That's something we've not had here before. This project will establish the first cadre of dedicated volunteer drone pilots and equipment in the La Crosse area and will be the first of its kind across all of the Civil Air Patrol squadrons in Wisconsin," Mandel says.

Chason Mierau, 16, undergoes extensive training in many areas as a Civil Air Patrol cadet, and operating the drones adds more time and effort to his schedule. He must earn a part 107 certificate from the FAA and partake in multiple days of drone practice, but he says he is "very thankful to have this opportunity to be a drone pilot."

"I think a lot of kids would like being involved in this," Meirau says. "It's a lot of fun and very interesting. I've learned a lot of things."

