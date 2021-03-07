WATCH NOW: La Crosse couple discovers house built in a day

“I was 7 years old and I was hearing a lot of talk, but we lived on the north side, so I never went by the house,” James Bice said. “He and my uncle were in the business and decided to do it — it was a nice gesture.”

James Bice believes it may have been the last home construction project his father supervised for a long while. The stock market crashed in October 1929, and the home was constructed during the early days of the Great Depression. He said his father shifted the business to renovation work after the crash.

“Nobody was building houses in the 1930s,” James Bice said.

Raymond Bice went on to become president of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce and serve in the state Legislature for 22 years.

Linda Spietz described her grandfather as a “gentleman” and a “Renaissance man,” who enjoyed everything from hunting and fishing to writing to performing magic tricks. He died in 1994 at the age of 98.

The Tribune article says the Greene family moved into the house the same evening it was finished. A Tribune photo shows the Greene family sitting down for dinner with many of the volunteers crowded around the table.