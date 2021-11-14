WATCH NOW: La Crosse Fire Department unveils new safety simulator

HOLMEN - The La Crosse Fire Department's old safety simulator demonstrated basically one thing: how to escape a fire.

The new simulator opens up an expanded universe of fire safety education.

The department unveiled its next-generation simulator Friday at the Holmen Fire Department's Main Street fire station. The La Crosse and Holmen departments combined their management in 2021, but the two departments were already working together to purchase the simulator prior to the merger.

"This thing is awesome," said La Crosse/Holmen fire chief Ken Gillam. "It's like a big toy. It does so many things. I'm looking forward to getting this thing out in the schools."

The 26-foot long unit has multiple simulation rooms that mimic a residential unit. Visitors can start by using a battering ram to open a door, and once inside, they're greeted by a bedroom and a kitchen with localized touches, such as a Packers logo and window view that shows the Cass Street bridge.

The simulator then demonstrates escape procedures once a fire starts, kitchen safety tips and how to engage with 911 dispatchers. In addition to fire safety, it covers what steps to take during extreme weather.

The various features inside the simulator, such as a burning toaster, are operated by a person using an iPad. Pat Corran, the department's community risk coordinator, described the simulator as a "complex, state-of-the-art machine."

"All the systems are really intuitive," Corran said. "It doesn't take a team of people to operate; it can be operated by one person. It will allow us to expand the amount of public education we offer and the amount of time we use it."

Corran said the unit can be set up nearly anywhere thanks to solar panels.

"We might be in places where we can't plug it in," he said.

The unit cost $128,000. A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration funded the first $105,000 and required collaboration between two or more fire departments to qualify. Community donors accounted for the rest.

"We got great support from local community members," Corran said.

In addition to the simulator, the department also received an "augmented reality fire extinguisher," which comes equipped with a video screen that simulates every kind of fire and allows users to be trained in almost any space.

"It gives you instant feedback," said JHB Group CEO Christopher Ganz, whose company manufactures both the safety trailer and virtual extinguisher. "We're reaching more people with new technology."

Corran said fire department personnel will immediately start training on the new equipment and hopes the safety simulator will be in action early next year. He said the safety simulator is a critical part of the department's fire education mission.

"One of the things we stand behind is that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Corran said. "If we can prevent these things from happening in the first place, we're doing something right."

