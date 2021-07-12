WATCH NOW: La Crosse Freedom Honor Flights resume Sept. 11, Aug. 9

The runway is open again for Freedom Honor Flights.

Directors of La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight announced Monday that two groups of area military veterans will be flown free of charge to memorials in Washington, D.C., Sept. 11 and Oct. 9.

"We're excited to announce we're flying again," said La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight board president Ryan Clark. "We're ready to get going again."

The 2020 Honor Flights were grounded due to COVID-19, and the pandemic will impact the 2021 flights.

The flights will follow FAA and CDC requirements that facemasks be worn at airports, inside planes and buses and at memorial sites. All participants — veterans, guardians and volunteers — must provide proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Clark said health and safety issues are nothing new for the flights that carry dozens of elderly veterans.

"Since the very first flight, the health and safety of our veterans has been our concern," Clark said. "When we meet with the veterans and their volunteer guardians, we discuss safety at length. We want everyone to have a great flight. We want everyone to be safe ... and have the best possible day."