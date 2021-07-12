WATCH NOW: La Crosse Freedom Honor Flights resume Sept. 11, Oct. 9

The runway is open again for Freedom Honor Flights.
Directors of La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight announced Monday that two groups of area military veterans will be flown free of charge to memorials in Washington, D.C., Sept. 11 and Oct. 9.
"We're excited to announce we're flying again," said La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight board president Ryan Clark. "We're ready to get going again."
The 2020 Honor Flights were grounded due to COVID-19, and the pandemic will impact the 2021 flights.
The flights will follow FAA and CDC requirements that facemasks be worn at airports, inside planes and buses and at memorial sites. All participants — veterans, guardians and volunteers — must provide proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Clark said health and safety issues are nothing new for the flights that carry dozens of elderly veterans.
"Since the very first flight, the health and safety of our veterans has been our concern," Clark said. "When we meet with the veterans and their volunteer guardians, we discuss safety at length. We want everyone to have a great flight. We want everyone to be safe ... and have the best possible day."
Vaccinations haven't been a significant roadblock, said Kevin Kuchar, La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight vice-president. He said veterans who choose against being vaccinated can defer to 2022, but most are vaccinated and looking forward to the trip.
"There have been only a couple of deferrals asking for a later flight," Kuchar said. "The vast majority of the ones we've asked said they've already received their vaccinations."
Clark said local organizers were forced to schedule two flights within a month instead of the traditional one flight in spring and one flight in fall. He anticipates resuming the regular schedule for 2022.
"We've never done anything like this close together," he said.
The flights normally carry 90 to 100 veterans, and Kuchar anticipates the same for this year's flights. He said veterans are still being notified.
"We'll continue to call veterans until we fill the flights," he said.
Clark said there are no World War II veterans left on the waiting list. He said one World War II veteran who was eligible declined the trip. Twenty-three Korea War veterans remain on the list, along with 725 Vietnam War veterans and 106 from other conflicts.
La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight serves area veterans in a 29-county area covering Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. Nearly 2,200 have flown from La Crosse since 2008.
Clark said local veterans are emotional about the prospect of visiting the memorial in their honor.
"We're so happy about this organization and honoring our veterans," he said. "Being able to fly again — it's a great feeling."
