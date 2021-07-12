WATCH NOW: La Crosse Freedom Honor Flights resume Sept. 11, Oct. 9

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There have been only a couple of deferrals asking for a later flight," Kuchar said. "The vast majority of the ones we've asked said they've already received their vaccinations."

Clark said local organizers were forced to schedule two flights within a month instead of the traditional one flight in spring and one flight in fall. He anticipates resuming the regular schedule for 2022.

"We've never done anything like this close together," he said.

The flights normally carry 90 to 100 veterans, and Kuchar anticipates the same for this year's flights. He said veterans are still being notified.

"We'll continue to call veterans until we fill the flights," he said.

Clark said there are no World War II veterans left on the waiting list. He said one World War II veteran who was eligible declined the trip. Twenty-three Korea War veterans remain on the list, along with 725 Vietnam War veterans and 106 from other conflicts.

La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight serves area veterans in a 29-county area covering Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. Nearly 2,200 have flown from La Crosse since 2008.

Clark said local veterans are emotional about the prospect of visiting the memorial in their honor.