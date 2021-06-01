WATCH NOW: La Crosse Police Department adds to bike patrol

“The biggest thing is community engagement,” Martin said. “They allow you to get more personal with people. People are more comfortable talking to someone who is on a bicycle than in a squad car — even if it’s the same officer. Somebody on a bike seems a lot more approachable.”

He said all of La Crosse’s Neighborhood Resource Officers and several of the School Resource Officers are part of the bike patrol.

Martin said the bike patrol isn’t typically deployed year-round but occasionally comes in handy during the winter. He said police used bikes to help dislodge a traffic jam during a recent Rotary Lights display.

Martin has been a bike patrol member since 2012. He said officers enjoy many of the assignments that are part of the patrol, such as Oktoberfest and River Fest and various run/walks in La Crosse. He said bike patrol officers are the ones most likely to enforce city ordinances regarding cycling, such as using lights after dark. He said the officers follow all the safety rules and that helmets and safety goggles are mandatory equipment.

He noted that all nine officers volunteered for bike duty.