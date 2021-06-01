WATCH NOW: La Crosse Police Department adds to bike patrol

Police officers on bicycles can accomplish things that officers in squad cars can’t.
“They allow you to get through congested areas pretty easily,” said La Crosse Police Lt. Phil Martin.
The department is adding to its bike patrol this week during a three-day training session. Seven city officers and two from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse spent Tuesday at the La Crosse Oktoberfest grounds before taking their training across the city’s streets and trails for the final two days.
Martin said police on bicycles have the same law enforcement objectives as police in squad cars.
“We’re doing the same things on the bicycle except we have the added advantage of accessibility to different areas,” Martin said. “We can get into the marsh trails, the bluff trails, we can get into the downtown area when traffic is congested.”
Bike patrols in La Crosse date back over 20 years, but Martin said the program took off in La Crosse around 2010 when several bikes were donated to the department. Since then, the bike patrol has expanded to 30 officers who spend at least part of their work time on two wheels.
Martin said the bike patrol has another advantage — approachability. He said citizens feel more at ease when they’re making contact with an officer who isn’t emerging from a 4,000-pound vehicle.
“The biggest thing is community engagement,” Martin said. “They allow you to get more personal with people. People are more comfortable talking to someone who is on a bicycle than in a squad car — even if it’s the same officer. Somebody on a bike seems a lot more approachable.”
He said all of La Crosse’s Neighborhood Resource Officers and several of the School Resource Officers are part of the bike patrol.
Martin said the bike patrol isn’t typically deployed year-round but occasionally comes in handy during the winter. He said police used bikes to help dislodge a traffic jam during a recent Rotary Lights display.
Martin has been a bike patrol member since 2012. He said officers enjoy many of the assignments that are part of the patrol, such as Oktoberfest and River Fest and various run/walks in La Crosse. He said bike patrol officers are the ones most likely to enforce city ordinances regarding cycling, such as using lights after dark. He said the officers follow all the safety rules and that helmets and safety goggles are mandatory equipment.
He noted that all nine officers volunteered for bike duty.
“Instead of being stuck in a patrol car, you have the ability to get out on a bike and move around a bit,” Martin said. “It allows you to focus on the community engagement aspect of things.”