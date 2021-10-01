WATCH NOW: La Crosse police plan for safe, fun Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is a signature event in a La Crosse, and local law enforcement is confident the annual celebration will remain orderly and safe.

La Crosse Police Sgt. Cory Brandl said Friday his department is prepared for the large crowds expected to pour into the downtown area. He said the police department adjusts staffing during the four days of Oktoberfest and receives help from other law enforcement agencies.

He said the vast majority of Oktoberfest visitors are "responsible and respectful."

"Oktoberfest has been a safe event for many years, and that reflects highly on the community," Brandlw said. "A lot of planning and communication goes into it."

The celebration began Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Oktoberfest is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the Oktoberfest grounds. Brandl said having respect for each other goes a long way toward making event a positive experience.

"We just remind everyone to be patient, stay safe and if you're consuming alcohol, be responsible, make good choices and have a plan to get home," he said.

He said people who have consumed too much alcohol have plenty of options to get home safely, including SafeRide, Uber, Lyft and taxis.

Brandl said the aid station at the corner of 3rd and Pearl Streets is back for the 14th straight year. He said the station can help people with directions, charge a cell phone or reunite with lost family or friends on the Oktoberfest grounds.

This will be the 60th year for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

