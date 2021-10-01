WATCH NOW: La Crosse rings in its 60th Oktoberfest with the tapping of the Golden Keg

Once again songs of "prost" filled the air as the city of La Crosse kicked off another Oktoberfest celebration with the opening ceremony Friday morning, which includes the famous tapping of the Golden Keg.

Hundreds of guests gathered at the downtown festgrounds to witness 2021 Oktoberfest leaders tap a golden keg of Samuel Adams lager, which gets tapped and passed out to the crowd to begin the fest.

This is the 60th celebration of Oktoberfest in La Crosse, and is the first to be celebrated amid the pandemic after last year's event was cancelled.

Very few masks were spotted in the sea of beer lines, lederhosen gaggles and polka dances. Hand sanitizer stations were in place, and the large fest grounds allowed for social distancing if guests wanted.

After the Torchlight Parade sparked the beginning of the celebration Thursday night, Friday morning started off with a stein-holding competition, polka dancing and more as hundreds trickled into the festgrounds, grabbing mugs of beer and decked out in traditional Oktoberfest garb.

The opening ceremony included the introduction of Oktoberfest royalty, and the German and American national anthems and a fireworks show before the keg was officially tapped.

During his remarks at the opening ceremony, Oktoberfest 2021 board president Kelly Wilde gave a shout-out to a 100-year-old man who had been to every Oktoberfest, symbolizing what a steadfast celebration and tradition Oktoberfest is to the community.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds helped ring in this year's Oktoberfest — his first while in office — welcoming what is typically tens of thousands of guests into the city.

"For all of those coming to the city of La Crosse for the first time, welcome to the city of La Crosse," he said at the ceremony. "Enjoy this wonderful opportunity to spend time with your family and your friends, enjoy Oktoberfest. Be safe out there.

Finally, after chants from the crowd for much of the morning, the keg was finally tapped and the first beers were poured.

Friday marked only day two of festivities, and the weekend celebration will continue through Sunday.

The downtown festgrounds serve as beer-central for the German-derived celebration, and this year there are over 80 beers available to fest-goers.

But all around the city there are signs of a much-anticipated Oktoberfest, a festival traditionally celebrated in Germany that welcomes in autumn.

On Friday morning, lines were already forming outside of downtown bars, and students were decorating porches with banners and preparing for backyard festing. Carnival rides and more Oktoberfest grub were stationed at the North Side festgrounds, and fest-goers could be seen around the city heading for celebrations.

The festivities continue Saturday morning with the historic Maple Leaf Parade, which will travel from the North Side to downtown La Crosse, and more festing to follow.

