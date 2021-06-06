WATCH NOW: La Crosse students challenging school district to take on racial justice

La Crosse County only recently declared racism a public health crisis, but area youth have been feeling the mental, emotional and physical toll of racial prejudice — both blatant and subtle — for years.
Following repeated incidents and conversations a group of Logan High School freshmen and sophomores say have been racially charged, ranging from insensitive to harassing, the teens have begun drafting an official complaint with the ACLU and given staff a one-year timeline to reform several policies. Each with two to three years left at the school, the students are fighting to not only improve their own educational and social experience but those of all students of color for years to come.
With the assistance of advocate Bobbi Rathert of the Serve Team for Justice at Bridges United Methodist Church, students Mia and Chaya Davis, Takobie Robinson, Tiara Jefferson and Brianna Washington have held several conversations with officials at Logan and the School District of La Crosse. The teens, all board members of Black Student Leaders, shared their experiences as Black students in a predominantly white school and community.
While frustrations and anger have been brewing for years, the recent discussions following the death of Daunte Wright — shot at close range by a police officer during an April traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. — brought their cries for equality to a roar. At school, the students found a lack of support for their distress, and say some teachers expressed victim-blaming views.
And last summer, when Black Student Leaders held a protest after George Floyd’s killing by a police officer, Takobie said a school resource officer came to his home without notice, apparently on behalf of an officer who the students say put his hands on Takobie and tried to detain him. When protest attendees asked what Takobie had done, the officer walked away, the students say.
Disparities in treatment
The teens see disparities in the way they are treated by staff, whom they say more quickly reprimand them for taking off their masks in the building or checking their phones.
Classmates have compounded their discomfort, with the students showing the Tribune an online video of three white classmates in which they rap about the N-word and use homophobic language. They were not informed of any repercussions after reporting the video, the students say, and Chaya was asked for “proof” when she told a school official she had been called a racial slur by a classmate.
In an interview with the Tribune, Logan High School Principal Wally Gnewikow and School District of La Crosse Superintendent Aaron Engel said they were aware of the video but noted that when a situation or offense occurs off of school property, they have limited ability to intervene or enforce consequences.
Legally, they say, they cannot share details of disciplinary actions with other students or even the parents of the victims, which Gnewikow understands is “frustrating for students” who want to know the results of a complaint.
The federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, also known as FERPA, does protect the privacy of any identifying information about students in the education system, which would include any penal actions such as detentions or suspensions, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
While Black Student Leaders is now a community group, Gnewikow said the school has formed a Black Student Union and Rangers for Equity group following input from students in 2019. However, Brianna said the community has been far more supportive than the school in efforts to end racism.
Some incidents at the school show a deep level of ignorance. Takobie said that a teacher referred to Black students as “your kind” and, after Brianna and Mia had a conversation with a teacher regarding Daunte Wright, which grew loud, Takobie was told the following day by an instructor that he “missed the show yesterday.”
Working to create justice
The students, along with Mia and Chaya’s mom, Shamawyha, have been working with Rathert to create justice in an environment that each deeply feels is toxic.
Rathert, a white woman, backs the students’ views of the school, having been present during discussions with staff. She found the adults to be placating and verbally sympathetic yet defensive, making no effort to put their words into action.
Many conversations have been had, yet no plans have been drafted, Rathert said, and when the students asked Gnewikow to show them the Department of Public Instruction records of discrimination complaints for the school — which Rathert and the Tribune both obtained — he initially stated he was unable to obtain them, Rathert says.
Rathert joined the students and Gnewikow following the incident with the teacher in which Mia and Brianna became distressed, feeling unheard. During the incident, voices rose and the students were approached in the hallway by numerous staff members.
Mia, in a phone recording heard by the Tribune, repeatedly asked the adults not to crowd her and was clearly upset. Mia and Brianna multiple times stated the staff “aren’t listening to us” during the encounter, and while many made their physical presence known, the duo didn’t feel they could trust any of the adults to truly take their words to heart.
During the incident Mia told the Tribune she said to Gnewikow, “I’m feeling attacked” and unsafe as a student, and that he dismissed it.
“I feel fed up. Sick and tired. I am disgusted as a student of this school,” Mia said.
Gnewikow said that when any incident occurs that is “loud or disruptive,” staff communicates through walkie-talkies. By the time he arrived to the hallway there were probably three administrators, an SRO and a counselor responding, he said, adding that responses can be muddied when it’s not immediately clear what’s happening.
“I’ll be honest with you: We didn’t know what was going on. So the first thing is the safety of all of our students and staff at the school, and then even when I arrived, I would say it took me five to six minutes just to even find out what was going on,” Gnewikow said.
“It’s tough when something happens and you don’t have any information yet and you want to make sure that everybody is safe,” he said, “but I will tell you this, that what the students told us afterwards and told me in a meeting, we are going to be putting that into effect as we move forward to make sure that people aren’t feeling uncomfortable in situations like that.”
The hovering, Shamawyah said, is one example of the “lack of discretion” used when addressing concerns or situations with minority students. The girls’ confrontation with the teacher over his views on Daunte Wright’s shooting and the destruction caused during protests brought tensions to a head, and Shamawyah believes the school isn’t looking out for their mental health. With every new act of police violence, they are retraumatized, she said, and their “bodies go into fight or flight mode.”
“Are you checking in with the students of color? Are you checking in with the students in general?” Shamawyah said.
Finding remediation
The students, Rathert said, have been trying to address racism in the school since their freshman year, and she said the school has both “no defense and no plan to change.”
Any efforts, Rathert said, have been “lazy or uninterested,” such as “promising to order” and read books on white privilege and diversity. Rathert sees no sign the school leaders have made strides in educating themselves on racism, and Brianna stresses that just as action isn’t taking a selfie at a rally, and being anti-racist goes far beyond putting a sign in your yard or saying things will change.
Asked about current or planned actions to address racial justice, Engel and Gnewikow say one is the reallocation of funding for the SRO program towards the implementation of programs, people or practices which will help all students “feel they belong” and drive positive changes within the schools.
Restorative justice programs are being increasingly used as an alternative to traditional discipline, and curriculum is being updated to be more inclusive of different cultures and races in multiple subjects. Gnewikow said teachers at Logan have been meeting monthly to discuss student concerns, better understand the challenges students of color face and become allies.
At present, the students say they have yet to see improvements in their treatment at the school.
Rathert views the situation as similar to that of the Burlington Area School District, which the Wisconsin DPI in April ordered to make an action plan to correct a “racially hostile environment.” The harassment described by two students in Burlington — use of the N-word, harsher discipline, lack of trust — mirror those Black Student Leaders say they experience in La Crosse.
Chaya, deeply affected by her treatment at school, said when she voices distress about the acts of racism on school property, staff view her as having emotional or behavioral problems and tell her they need to make a special plan for her education.
“I think the school needs to make a plan,” Chaya said. The students and Shamawyah would like to see, among other changes, an updated Black history curriculum — Mia said there is little to no focus on Black leaders beyond Martin Luther King Jr. — and more conversations about diversity in the classroom.
They are asking for the hiring of additional Black school liaisons — one for each school — a concrete incident reporting system and a designated person to take the complaints, and an official outline of consequences for acts of racism on school property.
District response
Of the requests, Engel and Gnewikow say the Black history lessons have undergone significant changes in recent years, with input from local organizations and leaders, but note if the changes are “not self-evident to the students, we have work to do.”
They say the district is partnering with community groups to offer support and resources, which may offer “more benefits” than hiring additional liaisons.
In regards to a standard of repercussions for specific instances of hate or racism, Engel and Gnewikow said the district’s Code of Rights and Responsibilities is shared with district parents and local cultural groups on an annual basis, who are asked to provide input, and the response has been they prefer consequences not be “prescriptive” but rather adapted to fit the particular situation. Even responses to infractions like violating dress code are largely looked at on a case-by-case basis, with the goal of remediating or resolving problems rather than punishing students.
Reporting incidents of racial discrimination isn’t easy in La Crosse, students and their supports said. There are currently multiple ways students can report incidents.
In May, the students and Rathert had a Zoom meeting with attorney Elisabeth Lambert, Equal Justice Works Fellow with ACLU of Wisconsin, and Hope Owens-Wilson, youth organizer for the ACLU, to go over drafting an official complaint, including how to identify and describe forms of discrimination at school.
“Prohibited racial discrimination can take many forms, including disciplining students of color more harshly than white students who did the same thing wrong, or tolerating a culture of peer-on-peer racial harassment that keeps students of color from fully participating in learning opportunities at school,” Lambert told the Tribune. “The complaint process that Bobbi and the students are exploring is a key tool under state law for holding districts accountable for fixing these sorts of problems. We at the ACLU of Wisconsin are excited to support students and their allies in exercising their right to use the complaint process and demand safe, fair schools.”
The complaint process for La Crosse schools, Lambert said, is “quite complex, requiring students to go through multiple levels of decision and appeal at different levels of the district administration.”
Rathert is currently working to prepare and file a complaint, an intensive process.
Discussions, work ongoing
Shamawyah recently led a discussion about racism with several Logan High School staff members and a few local allies, asking directly how the community is going to protect its youth, the effect systemic racism is having on them, and why the school environment has reached this level of toxicity.
Rathert, present for the discussion and taking diligent notes, found the responses from staff “benign, uneducated and ignorant of racial dynamics.” Staff stated they “wanted what’s best” for the kids, which Rathert challenged.
“I recited their own Code of Rights and Responsibilities statements for staff that said these same things — that they want to ensure the best for all students, and said, as a taxpayer, I feel they are not doing what they claim or what they are getting paid for,” Rathert said. “They do not help all students, and they do not help them do their best or achieve success.”
Gnewikow said that while the staff and students have met several times since the incident, “the work in all of this is absolutely not done. Until all of our students trust us, that we’re feeling like we’re all working together and we’re all heading in the same direction and making progress, no, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”
When asked if he thought the meetings had been productive, he said, “I hope so.
“I’ve been as honest and open and transparent, other than the areas of privacy that I just can’t share with anybody, but as far as my personal feelings and how I care about them and how I want to see things progress, I feel like progress was made, and it would make me sad if they didn’t feel like progress was made, but I can’t control that. I can just let them know that I care about them, (that) I’m willing to work on things with them, and that we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Gnewikow said. “My thoughts on that might not match everybody but this is really important to me.”
Shamawyah has challenged the staff to reform the school in one year, making it a safe, accepting environment for all students and free from the racism currently permeating. Engel said he shares the goal of ending racism in the schools within a year, but notes undoing “300 years of systemic racism” won’t happen as quickly as anyone would like.
“We have a lot of work to do as educators and that simply takes time,” Engel said.
