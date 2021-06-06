WATCH NOW: La Crosse students challenging school district to take on racial justice

“I’ll be honest with you: We didn’t know what was going on. So the first thing is the safety of all of our students and staff at the school, and then even when I arrived, I would say it took me five to six minutes just to even find out what was going on,” Gnewikow said.

“It’s tough when something happens and you don’t have any information yet and you want to make sure that everybody is safe,” he said, “but I will tell you this, that what the students told us afterwards and told me in a meeting, we are going to be putting that into effect as we move forward to make sure that people aren’t feeling uncomfortable in situations like that.”

The hovering, Shamawyah said, is one example of the “lack of discretion” used when addressing concerns or situations with minority students. The girls’ confrontation with the teacher over his views on Daunte Wright’s shooting and the destruction caused during protests brought tensions to a head, and Shamawyah believes the school isn’t looking out for their mental health. With every new act of police violence, they are retraumatized, she said, and their “bodies go into fight or flight mode.”

“Are you checking in with the students of color? Are you checking in with the students in general?” Shamawyah said.

Finding remediation

