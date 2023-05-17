It's a good thing Jack Murphy noticed a La Crosse residence was on fire during the early morning hours of Feb. 18, because nobody else did.

"I just made an observation," Murphy said.

Murphy, son of Dan and Elizabeth Murphy, was honored for his decisive actions Monday when the Gateway Area Council Boy Scouts of America presented him with a Lifesaving Award. He received the award prior to a meeting of the La Crosse Police Explorers at the Police Department. He also received a Medal of Meritorious Action from the La Crosse Fire Department and earlier received a certificate from the police.

The fire broke out while Murphy was working a shift as a part-time campus safety officer for Western Technical College. He was conducting his pre-dawn rounds at Western's automotive training facility on Larson Street when he noticed a puff of smoke nearby.

At first Murphy thought a building in the industrial park was the source of the smoke, but as he got closer, he discovered "smoke and light" coming from a single-family residence on King Street. His immediate response was to alert residents who might be inside and call 911.

"I did a lot of yelling and pounding on the door," Murphy said.

Murphy's actions awakened two adults, who were able to evacuate the building unharmed.

"They were in shock and scared, which makes sense because their house was on fire," Murphy said. "I really didn't say much to them. I asked them if everyone was out, and they said, 'yes.' "

Firefighters were on the scene within five minutes.

Fire Department Capt. Brian Elsen said Murphy's actions were critical. His 911 call was the only one received by dispatch.

"You got us there on time, and we were able to put it out," Elsen said.

Murphy, a senior at La Crosse Central High School, plans to pursue a public safety career and will enroll in Western's police science program this fall. He is a member of Gateway Area Council Exploring Program, a year-round program that meets at the Police Department and introduces young people to law enforcement careers. More than 100 students have participated in the program since its inception in 2015.

Murphy said anyone who sees a potential emergency shouldn't hesitate to call 911 or assume someone else already has. He said it's better for dispatch to receive multiple 911 calls than none at all.

He also said it's important to check on the safety of any potential victims.

"If you can't see any fire trucks on the scene, the most important thing is make sure everyone is OK," he said.