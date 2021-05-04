WATCH NOW: Latest LEAP grants total $41,800 for projects at La Crosse schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

 $5,000 to provide matching funds toward a major upgrade and purchase of a $250,000 full dome projection system for the Central High School planetarium. The new learning environment will allow students to explore, wonder, reach and celebrate - not just in astronomy but in many subjects. Half of district students would visit the Exploratorium each year, with goals to increase student enrollment in science electives and to increase student achievement. Recipient: Chad Wilkinson. This grant is underwritten in part by Gillette & Associates CPAs.

 $2,000 to provide matching funds to help replace outdated and culturally insensitive materials for students at Hintgen Elementary School. The leveled reading materials provide progressively challenging materials to help students move from one level to the next. Recipient: Lisa Gunnarson. This grant is underwritten in part by LHI, part of OptumServe.

 $1,985 to expand on a Winter Guard flag and dance corps at middle schools (funded by a previous LPEF grant) and offers an opportunity for students at the high schools to engage in theatrical performances with flags and other props. Recipient: Jason Harden. This grant is underwritten in part by the Duane and Carol Taebel Fund of the La Crosse Community Foundation.