WATCH NOW: LB White Company in Onalaska worldwide leader in livestock climate control

Comfortable hogs are productive hogs.

It’s an insight that has sustained L.B. White Company in Onalaska for several decades.

“If a pig is cold and shivering, it’s doing other things to stay warm and it’s not gaining weight,” said L.B. White CEO/president Kevin Gagermeier. “If you keep them comfortable, they’ll eat more, and the conversion from feed to meat is a lot higher.”

L.B. White engineered specialized heating units to keep hogs warm, but happy hogs were just the beginning. More than five decades later, L.B. White is a worldwide leader in propane, natural gas and kerosene heaters and evaporative cooling systems. The privately held company has grown to $75 million-$100 million in annual sales.

Gagermeier said customers have played a major role in the company’s evolution. When customers started using the heating units for chickens, the company responded with units better suited for chickens and other commercially raised birds. When the units were being used as all-purpose portable heaters, the company responded with units better suited for heating construction sites and other temporary interior spaces.

“The history of our company is observing what people are using our heaters for — especially when it’s something different — and then designing a new heater to meet the needs of that application” Gagermeier said.

L.B. White employs 200 full-time workers in Onalaska, plus another 65 seasonal workers when demand peaks during the winter. Gagermeier said the company is committed to employee retention, which he said is critical during the current labor shortage. He said the company has positioned itself to “attract high-level talent.”

“Right now, the challenge is the greatest that it’s ever been in my career,” he said. “I’m happy to tell you that we have a great track record of keeping our people. Once we find good people, they tend to stay here.”

The company maintains its headquarters and a 127,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Onalaska. In 2017, the company purchased a 35,000-square-foot plant in Franklin, Georgia, that produces cooling units for livestock pens.

Gagermeier, a native of La Crescent, Minnesota, said the Georgia purchase represents the next step in the company’s climate control product line. He said domestic chicken production is concentrated in the south and that the Georgia plant will meet an expanding market for keeping chickens cool in warmer parts of the country.

He said L.B. White recently purchased a third factory in Buffalo, New York, “to get into electric heat,” and that the company “is looking at a couple of other acquisitions as well.”

International presence

Gagermeier said one-fourth of the company’s sales are outside of North America. Its international presence includes a satellite office in China, where pork and chicken are dietary staples.

“We make products in Onalaska, Wisconsin, and ship them to China — most of the time, it’s the reverse that you hear about,” Gagermeier said. “We sell all over the world. We have a high market share everywhere.”

He said pork and chicken markets are cyclical and are impacted by factors such as avian bird flu.

“When poultry farmers are talking about killing their chickens, they’re not talking about building new buildings,” Gagermeier said. “The swine and poultry markets go in cycles, and that affects us.”

However, he said a business rooted in food production is a stable proposition in the long-term. He said the international market for livestock is growing, especially as people in developing countries become more affluent and seek broader dietary options.

“It provides me a lot of comfort knowing the people will continue to eat chicken and eat pork and eat turkey,” Gagermeier said. “As long as people continue to eat chicken, pork and turkey, L.B. White company will be very successful.”

Founded in 1952

The company was founded in La Crosse by Lyle B. White, a World War II veteran with an engineering background. He began making propane torches in his garage after he returned from the war and launched the company in 1952.

White continued to grow the company through the 1960s despite a 1965 flood that destroyed the factory in La Crosse. He sold the business in 1969, and the present facility in Onalaska was completed in 1972. White retired to Florida, where he continued to tinker with inventions until his death.

Gagermeier, who joined L.B. White as chief financial officer in 2007, purchased the company with two others in 2010.

Although it has been more than five decades since White sold the company, Gagermeier said there has never been talk about changing the company’s name.

“It’s because of the brand recognition,” he said. “If you’re in the hog market or poultry industry, you know who L.B. White is.”

