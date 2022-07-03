WATCH NOW: List of long COVID symptoms expanding, GI issues appearing

In the third year of the pandemic, researchers continue to learn more about long COVID — and the list of associated symptoms continues to grow.

Fatigue, shortness of breath, cough and “brain fog” are among the most common side effects of COVID infection, though the list of potential symptoms is much longer — the CDC includes 20 on its long COVID webpage, while a 2021 study published in Scientific Reports identified more than 50.

Long COVID is defined as having symptoms that last beyond a month — potentially indefinitely — and recently reports of gastrointestinal issues have increased among sufferers.

According to Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn of Mayo Clinic Rochester’s COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, patients in the program have experienced digestive problems including nausea, diminished appetite, food intolerance and severe constipation.

A study published March 2022 by NIH examined patients hospitalized for COVID during a four-month period in spring 2020. Symptoms were reviewed between one to six months post recovery. Of 147 patients without previous GI symptoms, but who experienced them during hospitalization, 16% reported at least one symptom still present at the median follow up time of 106 days. An online survey of 285 individuals who had recovered from COVID found 40% had developed GI symptoms.

Most commonly experienced among those studied were abdominal pain at 7.5%, constipation at 6.8%, and diarrhea and vomiting at 4.1% each.

A second study published by NIH, in April 2022, showed long COVID patients experienced disorders of “gut-brain interaction,” with symptoms such as heartburn, difficulty swallowing, IBS, bloating and incontinence. Among long COVID patients who had at least one GI issue during infection, 86% were still experiencing one or more after an extended period.

At the Mayo COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, Vanichkachorn says, “What we have seen firsthand has also been documented in medical literature.”

How exactly COVID causes GI issues is unclear, but Vanichkachorn notes, “The lining of the gut has a large amount of the receptors that the SARS-COV2 virus uses to invade cells. The general inflammation caused by the infection can also disrupt the normal bacteria that live in the gut and stimulate some of the gastrointestinal system’s nerves.”

An estimated 10% to 30% of those who contract the virus will experience long COVID symptoms of some kind. Most susceptible are those who had a severe case, older adults, persons with certain health conditions or disabilities, or those who were not inoculated against the coronavirus. However, individuals with breakthrough infections are not immune to long COVID.

THE CDC says many post-COVID conditions can be managed with the help of a primary care provider, and Mayo Clinic advises practicing mindfulness, getting in physical activity, eating healthfully, getting enough sleep and changing “pain thoughts” — constantly thinking about pain and its effects could actually intensify symptoms.

Support groups for long COVID patients are also available. Visit https://connect.mayoclinic.org/group/post-covid-recovery-covid-19/ or https://www.wearebodypolitic.com/covid-19 for more information.

