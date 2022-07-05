WATCH NOW: Local hospitals now providing COVID vaccine to youth 6 months to 4 years

Local hospitals are now offering the COVID 19 vaccine to babies and toddlers.

The FDA and CDC in mid June voted to approve the Pfizer and Moderna formulations for youth six months to 4 years -- the final age group requiring approval for inoculation -- making nearly 20 million more children eligible for the vaccine. Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System began taking first dose appointments July 5.

"Mayo Clinic recommends that everyone, including children, be vaccinated for COVID-19," says Dr. Erin Morcomb, family physician at Mayo La Crosse. "...The more children who are vaccinated, the harder it is for COVID-19 to spread and produce variants. This also keeps daycares and schools open and available."

The Pfizer vaccine, given in three doses of three micrograms each, has an 80% efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic COVID in those 4 and under, while Moderna’s version, given in two doses of 25 micrograms each, had a lower efficacy at around 45%. Moderna may explore a booster to improve protection rates.

"COVID is not risk free for children," Karen Timberlake, Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary designee, in a media video Monday. "We have had more than 2,800 people under the age of 20 hospitalized in the state of Wisconsin with COVID 19 (and) 15 people under the age of 20 in Wisconsin have died from COVID 19."

In comparison, Timberlake noted, "Over the last two flu seasons, we have only had three deaths due to flu reported in the same age group."

According to CDC data, only 3.3% of U.S. COVID cases, and 0.1% of related deaths -- around 500 total -- have been among youth 4 and under. However, Timberlake says, "While most children will do just fine if they do contract COVID-19, it remains the case that vaccines are the very best way that any of us as parents can provide that protection for our kids against serious illness, hospitalization or an even worse outcome."

Parents and guardians can make a vaccine appointment for their child at Gundersen by calling 608-775-6829 or online via MyChart. Appointments at Mayo can be scheduled through Patient Online Services or by calling the Mayo pediatrics department in your area. The Mayo La Crosse site can be reached at 608-785-0940 and the Onalaska site at 608-785-0940.

