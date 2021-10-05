WATCH NOW: Local leaders, officials speak at Planned Parenthood rally for reproductive rights

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI), YWCA La Crosse and Cia Siab, Inc. sponsored the local rally, held the afternoon of Oct. 2 in Weigent Park.

The effort to “push back on dangerous laws that seek to ban abortion access” follows the release of new information which indicates over 1.27 million women of reproductive age in Wisconsin, and more than 36 million women nationwide, could lose access to abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal and life-changing decisions many people will make. We don’t want politicians to make these incredibly personal decisions for us or the people we care about, yet that is what is happening in Texas and here in Wisconsin,” says Mike Murray, executive director of PPAWI. “This is a wakeup call to come together to protect and support our friends and family members’ ability to decide if or when they become a parent.”

In September, an unprecedented bill was passed in Texas banning physicians from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy. No exceptions are made for pregnancy resulting from rape or incest. Previously, no law banned abortions before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

According to the CDC, in 2018 over 92% of abortions were performed in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, and over 77% in the first nine weeks.

“We don’t say this lightly: we’re at grave risk of losing our reproductive freedoms,” The Women’s March tweeted “All of us need to fight back.”

Thus far in 2021, nearly 600 abortion restrictions have been introduced nationwide, according to Planned Parenthood, and 90 were enacted into law — the most in any year since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

“We are witnessing the greatest threat to abortion access in nearly 50 years,” says Joella Striebel, public affairs regional coordinator for PPAWI. “Abortion is a deeply personal, private decision that each person must be able to make for themselves. Unless we act now to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban, people could lose the ability to access the health care they need.”

In December, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion law, which was enacted in 2018 but blocked through a federal court challenge. Wisconsin is among the nine states with a criminal abortion law in place which could become actionable if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Under the law, abortion is unlawful at any point in pregnancy with no exemptions.

“Our rights to safety, health, and our abilities to make decisions for ourselves continue to be violated by the ones who fail to put us first,” says Elleen Thao, community empowerment coordinator for Cia Siab, Inc. “The attack on our reproductive rights is proof of the abusive cycles we no longer have tolerance for.”

Local leaders, politicians and healthcare workers spoke at Saturday’s rally, attended by community members of all ages, gender identities and orientations. Many held signs, and nearly all wore face coverings at the outdoor event, per the La Crosse County Health Department’s most recent recommendation of masking in any public setting. Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes was present at the event, and the League of Women Voters was onsite to register voters.

Elizabeth Digby-Britten, restorative justice coordinator, YWCA, stated, “Abortion should be something we have access to. We also shouldn’t have to be violated in order to have access to abortion. Every person experiencing pregnancy deserves to be protected and get unbiased medical information so they can make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones.”

Safety is at risk, Digby-Britten stressed, noting, “Banning abortions does not stop the procedure from happening — it just stops low income people and people of color from receiving the life saving care they need. There is no such thing as ending abortion. These restrictions only end safe abortions.”

Rep. Jill Billings, 95th Assembly Democrat, thanked community members for attending the rally and “making your voices heard.” “I know as an elected official that government has no place inserting itself in a woman’s right to have autonomy over her reproductive system,” Billings said.

Conservative officials, Billings said, have attempted to force providers to give incorrect information to patients, mandated providers conduct unnecessary procedures on women, “introduced extreme draconian legislation with no concern to women and families” and “worked to manipulate untenable regulations to purposely make it more difficult or impossible to make it possible” for clinics such as Planned Parenthood to function.

Local community organizer and activist Kat Sletten remarked, “We are part of a society that was built on the ideas of oppression — if you are not a white, cis, upper-middle class to very rich male, the ways in which our rules and regulations were written are meant to oppress you. The reason we are still fighting this battle is because we are still living in those rules and regulations, and as some point we as people have to wake up and say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin locations include La Crosse and Sparta. Abortion services are only available at Planned Parenthood clinics in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

