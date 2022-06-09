WATCH NOW: Local organization blesses car donated to La Crosse woman

It's not often that people gather for a religious blessing in an auto dealership showroom, but Tuesday was a day of firsts for Grace Jacobsen.

Around 30 people stood in the showroom of Dahl Subaru with their heads bowed in prayer as they performed a blessing—not of a person, but of a car—a Grey Chevy Malibu. Made possible through the support of a faith-based, non-profit organization called Chariots 4 Hope and Dahl Automotive, Jacobsen now owns this Grey Chevy.

This is the first time Jacobsen has owned a reliable mode of transport to travel to and from work and other daily activities. Originally from Milwaukee, Jacobsen said she struggled with alcoholism and addiction before finding balance through her faith.

For Jacobsen, this Chevy is more than just a car, it represents the beginning of a new chapter.

"It gives me the freedom to be able to do the things that I know God's gonna have me doing," she said.

Lack of access to safe and reliable transport is an issue impacting Jacobsen and many others around the country, and is one the biggest barriers to securing and maintaining employment. Chariots 4 Hope is trying to change this one car at a time, said Nyhus Schaffer. one the founders of the organization's division in La Crosse.

"The car is a blessing, a gift from God that wasn't earned, but given so that we can further his kingdom and that's 100% of it," Schaffer said. "It also represents transportation sustainability in La Crosse because many people have cars, and they can't afford to take care of them and worry that they're gonna break down."

Tuesday was not just the beginning of an new chapter for Jacobsen, but also the start of something new for Schaffer and his wife Laura, who helped found the La Crosse division of Chariots 4 Hope in early 2022.

Jacobson's Chevy Malibu is the first vehicle to be blessed and donated by the organization in La Crosse. Schaffer said when he met Jacobsen a few years ago through connections in the La Crosse community, he knew she would be a great first recipient of a vehicle.

"Grace's story is amazing, she gave us her testimony: despair and pain for followed by perseverance and faithfulness, those things got her to this point," Schaffer said.

After this first successful donation and blessing, Schaffer said the organization is looking to the future, and plans to secure and bless four more vehicles this year.

Jacobsen is also looking ahead, something she said is now easier to do with reliable transportation. Jacobsen will soon graduate from the Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin, a rehabilitation program, and begin a new job in La Crescent working with people with disabilities.

Jacobsen will continue to be involved with Chariots 4 Hope as she completes programming to help support budgeting, service and care for the new vehicle.

But for right now, as she stands in the auto dealership showroom, Jacobsen said she will continue to savor the emotions she feels as she begins a new chapter.

"I feel extremely blessed, I feel excited, I feel motivated," Jacobsen said. "The love that I have gotten from these people in this La Crosse community, it's been very amazing for me. It's hard to find good community and when I came here, I just really felt this closeness with people."

