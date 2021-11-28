WATCH NOW: Local school districts on constant search for bus drivers

“Our mechanics have been driving every day,” said district transportation director Tom Dummermuth. “I drove a route last week.”

It wasn’t the only time this year Dummermuth assumed the driver’s seat. Like most districts in western Wisconsin, Tomah is dealing with a bus driver shortage, and it’s a problem that predates COVID-19.

“We’ve been short on drivers for two or three years,” said school district business manager Greg Gaarder.

The district was facing 12 open routes less than a month before the start of the 2021-22 school year, but Dummermuth said his department has covered every route and found a driver for every extracurricular event so far this school year.

“We put out a desperate plea for drivers, and the community responded with some really good applicants,” Dummermuth said. “It has been a struggle, but it has been a blessing that we haven’t had to cancel anything.”

The district is still forced to double routes on occasion. Dummermuth manages the situation by assigning a driver a short route in the city of Tomah followed by a longer rural route.

Other districts haven’t been as fortunate. La Crosse School District Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said a handful of extracurriculars in the district this year had to be rescheduled or cancelled. Unlike Tomah, which owns its own fleet, La Crosse contracts with a private vendor, GO Riteway.

“At the beginning of the year, it was a real challenge,” Engel said. “We had to collapse routes; we had to combine routes. Early on, we couldn’t find coverage for all of our athletic events. We had to cancel or reschedule or find alternate transportation.”

Engel said GO Riteway “has been recruiting heavily” and made recent progress in finding drivers, but he said the competition for licensed drivers is intense.

“If you’ve got a CDL and want a great-paying job, you can go out and work for a transportation company,” he said.

Gaarder said it has never been easy finding drivers for a part-time “niche” job that requires “someone who will work early in the morning and then again work in the evening.”

The Tomah School Board took significant steps to attract bus drivers as early as 2018, when it offered health insurance to drivers for the first time. The benefit amounted to $10,000 per driver and cost the district $200,000 annually. Pay has risen to $23 per hour for some routes, and the district offers recruiting bonuses to drivers.

Traditionally, the district has relied on older retirees and farmers who have the type of schedule flexibility to make a split shift work. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed many of those drivers to the sidelines.

“We’ve lost a few drivers to health concerns,” Gaarder said.

Dummermuth said the district is back to its “full complement” of 40 full-time drivers after six new drivers were added in August. He said an expanded demographic of applicants helped fill the openings.

“Our demographic now is all over the board,” he said. “Our youngest drivers are in their upper 20s. Men, women — it doesn’t matter.”

Unlike many other jobs, school bus drivers can’t be hired on the spot. For someone without a Class B CDL, the testing and training process can take up to six weeks. The process is considerably shorter for someone who already owns a CDL.

Dummermuth said the district is looking for people with good driving records, are “firm and fair by nature” and “have a heart for kids.”

Gaarder doesn’t anticipate the tight labor market to ease any time soon.

“We’re holding our own,” Gaarder said. “Every day is a challenge.”

