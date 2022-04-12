WATCH NOW: Mayo breaks ground on new hospital building

"We don't build new buildings often, but when we do they are built to last."

On Tuesday morning, Mayo Clinic regional vice president for Southwest Wisconsin Dr. Paul Mueller kicked off the groundbreaking of the new six-floor, 70-bed hospital on Mayo's La Crosse Campus.

The building will replace the current, over 100 year old hospital facility and be connected to Mayo’s Center for Advanced Medicine and Surgery (CAMS) building. The $198 million, 290,000 square foot construction project is the largest in Mayo Clinic Health System history.

"This may be the beginning of a construction project, but I see it as the culmination of years of really phenomenal work by our staff," said Mueller. "Mayo Clinic Health System is a recognized leader in quality, safety and service. The new hospital will further enhance our ability to provide Mayo Clinic care to patients in this region and a great workplace for our staff."

Mayo in January brought the proposed hospital expansion before the city’s commercial/multi-family design review committee. Mayor Mitch Reynolds, in attendance at the groundbreaking, noted that in addition to advancing the "quality and impact of healthcare in our community," the modern facility, the grounds of which will feature green spaces, will also have an economic impact and enhance the quality of life in the Washburn neighborhood and city wide.

The new hospital, expected to be completed in late 2024, will include a surgical and procedural floor adjacent to and integrated with the current operating rooms, housing pre-surgery and post-surgery recovery rooms; endoscopy suites; cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology; medical-surgical units; ICU and Progressive Care unit, and a new Family Birth Center on the top floor.

Patient rooms will be larger, with the facility designed in keeping with the Mayo motto of "the needs of the patient come first," said Michael Morrey, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. The "beautiful, healing environment" will be equipped with the "latest and greatest technology," Morrey says, including expanded AI and telehealth.

Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System, says the "innovative and efficient design" will support staff in providing the best care possible while making the hospital more comfortable and layout more convenient.

Following remarks from hospital leaders, blessings were given by Sister Eileen McKenzie of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration -- the Sisters founded St. Francis Hospital in 1883 -- and Marlon WhiteEagle, president of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Mayo in La Crosse sits on Indigenous land.

The event culminated with a flash of fireworks as the speakers donned hard hats and held shovels to the ground in celebration.

During the construction period, all hospital services will remain open with no interruption to patient care. The helipad will be temporarily relocated, and parking will not be available in the CAMS lot. Visitor and patient parking will be offered in Lot 3 at 10th and Jackson streets, with the parking lot next to the clinic and hospital accessible via 10th and 11th streets.

During construction, there will be no through traffic on Mississippi Street. Courtesy shuttle services will continue to be available by calling the door attendant at 608-498-1247.

