WATCH NOW: Mayo Coronavirus Map tracking tool predicts viral hotspots two weeks out

Mayo Clinic has updated its Coronavirus Map tracking tool to include predictive modeling forecasting viral hotspots over the next two-week period.

The tracking map, which includes national, state, and county level data, helps predict which locations are anticipated to have case spikes, while Mayo’s COVID-19 Resource Center page provides vaccine updates, precautionary guidance and information on COVID-19 treatments and therapies.

“Mayo Clinic has made strategic investments in its digital and analytic capabilities, and this has allowed us to make precise predictions about COVID-19 cases nationwide in order to provide safe and effective care for all our patients,” says Dr. Sean Dowdy, Mayo Clinic’s Midwest quality chair. “We are now making our predictive forecasts public to raise awareness of the trends for COVID infection in specific areas nationwide.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website offers predictive forecasting, updated weekly, for one month out, while Mayo’s tracking tool is updated daily and looks at the following two weeks.

“Among the elements that set our model apart from others are the daily data updates to improve accuracy, and the fact that it is adjusted for vaccination rates,” Dowdy says.