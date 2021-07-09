WATCH NOW: Mayo expert discusses dangers of teen drinking, prevention tips

“Be alert to signs and symptoms that may indicate a problem with alcohol," Oesterle says. "Watch for loss of interest in activities and hobbies, and in personal appearance. Difficulties or changes in relationships with friends, such as joining a new crowd could be another sign along with declining grades and problems in school. Frequent mood changes and defensive behavior are could also be a sign that problems might be occurring."

Parents or guardians should "set a good example" with their own alcohol use, serving as a positive role model when at home and in public, and to not make alcohol available to their teens. Adults should make an effort to know their child's friends, supervise any parties and encourage participation in activities that don't involve drinking, like a summer job, camps or sports.

"Around 80% of teens feel that parents should have a say in whether they drink alcohol," says Oesterle. "Talking with children helps ensure they are receiving the facts and developing healthy refusal skills when faced with the decision to drink alcohol."

Also advised for parents is outlining rules regarding drinking and consequences, and making sure other parents are on the same page regarding your no-alcohol stance.