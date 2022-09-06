WATCH NOW: Mayo experts advise getting newly approved omicron-targeted booster as soon as available

Vaccinated individuals 12 and up are now eligible for an Omicron targeted COVID booster, following emergency use authorization from the CDC Sept. 1.

Earlier this summer, coronavirus vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna began tweaking their formulas to target the highly infectious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 -- the latter is currently dominant, responsible for around 90% of new infections -- as well as the original COVID strain.

Multiple booster doses have already been approved for select persons in effort to restore waning protection, but the latest shot is the first to include spike proteins to fight the more evasive and transmissible omicron strains.

The Pfizer shot, to be available to those 12 and older who have completed the initial vaccine series, and the Moderna version, allowed for those 18 and older, are "designed to provide broader protection against newer variants," said CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

The first COVID vaccines, which rolled out in late 2020, underwent intensive testing in human trials, and the booster targeting omicron BA.1 was also studied on people. The newest formula has been tested only on animals thus far, with mice experiencing an increased response to five omicron strains.

"The reason is they are trying to make sure the vaccine is available for any fall or winter surge in COVID cases," Dr. Ala Dababneh, infectious disease specialist with Mayo La Crosse and Rochester, says of the pre human trial EUA.

The absence of human testing at present may leave those already skeptical of the vaccines wary, though the alterations to the original formula were minor. Of note, the flu shot is updated yearly without new trials.

Walensky says the recommendation for the new booster "followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion," advising, "If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”

Dr. Gregory Poland, lead of Mayo Clinic Rochester's vaccine research group, and Dababneh second the advisory.

There is no data, Dababneh says, that indicates the newest booster is either unsafe or ineffective, and he expects the safety profile will be the same as with previous versions.

"The vaccine technology is still the same. It was approved by the CDC committee 13-1," Dababneh says.

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices member Dr. Pablo Sanchez, the sole panelist to vote against the booster, stated he would prefer to see human trial results prior to approval.

"I voted no because I really feel that we need the human data," Sanchez is quoted as saying by Stat News. "There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy already...I just feel this was a bit premature.”

Dababneh notes, however, that Sanchez said he would still plan to receive it.

"I'm not against this, it makes sense," Sanchez is quoted. "I think the vaccine will be similar to previous ones we've seen with mRNA."

Dababneh says there is currently no timeline for the omicron booster distribution, and advises contacting your primary care provider about availability. The formulation will replace previous boosters and be the only version of additional doses given. It can be received two months post most recent dose.

"We still need to take COVID seriously"

Despite many cities and entities nixing masking requirements, and full capacity events returning, the country is not in the clear when it comes to COVID, Poland says.

"No one should be fooled that this is over just because reported cases are starting to decline, says Poland, noting the "CDC and their models are expecting that about another 100,000 to 150,000 people will die of COVID in America by springtime."

A surge in cases is anticipated with the return to school, the cold weather related increase in indoor activities and holiday gatherings "Often without masks, unfortunately," Poland says.

Poland also stresses the importance of a flu shot, with a more severe season than the past two years anticipated as masking and other precautions dwindle. It is safe to receive the COVID and flu shots at the same appointment. A combined formula is in the works but is unlikely to be available yet in 2022.

"If you get a COVID vaccine, if you get a flu vaccine, you reduce your risk of the complication of a heart attack or a stroke by 50 to 60%. So, what would you be willing to do to reduce your risk of a devastating complication like heart attack or stroke? The simple fact of getting a flu shot and getting a COVID shot," Poland says.

The U.S., Poland says, is experiencing significantly higher COVID mortality rates than neighboring Canada, with 317.9 deaths per 100,000 persons compared to 116.01 per 100,000. The initial series vaccination rate in Canada is significantly higher, at 82% to the U.S. rate of 67.5%. And per the New York Times data tracker, 64% of Canadians have had at least one booster dose, compared to 33% in the U.S.

"Our booster rate is less than 70 other countries. We have a cultural issue and problem with getting this information across, and people trusting it and acting on it," Poland says.

"The thing that I'm seeing that is disappointing on my end is I'm still seeing patients who haven't gotten their vaccine as of yet -- they haven't gotten their primary series, they haven't been boosted," says Dababneh. "We're still running into issues where patients are coming in with severe disease, almost three years into the pandemic."

Continues Dababneh, "I've run into some patients with strong beliefs about the vaccine and its efficacy (though) theories of why they shouldn't get vaccinated have been debunked. I would stress the importance of talking to their healthcare provider. It would be really unfortunate for someone to have severe disease (because they had) some doubts of the vaccine and they're dealing with consequences."

Eradication of COVID no longer possible, Poland says. The best we can do is to control it with precautions and prevention tactics.

"The truth of the matter is because of the low immunization rate, not wearing masks, etc., we are at a stage now where our great, great grandchildren will be getting COVID vaccines," Poland says. "...And I know this is a mind-blowing number, but one out of every 306 Americans is dead now. And that's not counting the number of people that went into the hospital, have long COVID, have permanent complications. So, this really needs to be taken seriously."

As of the Tuesday afternoon, U.S. COVID cases had surpassed 94.48 million, with deaths totaling 1,041,816, per the CDC. In Wisconsin, those numbers were 1.84 million and 13,370 per DHS.