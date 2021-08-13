WATCH NOW: Mayo experts answer questions about vaccines, variants

Mayo Clinic Health System experts answered community questions about COVID-19, variants and vaccinations Thursday, with evidence based information more crucial than ever as infections increase and hesitation regarding inoculation remains.
"COVID-19 and the Delta Variant: What You Need to Know" was held via Zoom with Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin Region; Dr. Raj Palraj, infectious disease expert; and Dr. Sean Dowdy, Midwest quality chair and lead of the team which developed Mayo's COVID-19 forecasting model.
In Wisconsin, Mueller noted, there has been a 600% increase in coronavirus cases over the past month, and nationwide over 90% of infections are attributed to the fast-spreading, highly contagious delta variant.
Per Mayo's COVID forecasting tool, viewable at www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19/map/wisconsin, cases in La Crosse County, which averaged 19 per day Aug. 11, is expected to rise to 38 per day by Aug. 18, and 60 per day by Aug. 24.
The impending surge, Mueller notes, is happening concurrently with the start of the school year, making prevention practices all the more crucial.
"What makes this surge different is that vaccines are available," Mueller says.
Even with the delta variant, hospitalizations among youth have remained very low at Mayo locations, says Dowdy, but overall cases in the under 12 demographic are rising, Palraj notes, as a vaccine is not yet approved for that age group. Emergency use authorization for child vaccination is anticipated by late 2021.
For the protection of all individuals, including those fully vaccinated and for whom breakthrough infections are possible, albeit rare, masking is urged when in public settings. There is "no doubt" face coverings work, Dowdy says, with the extreme drop in influenza cases during the pandemic serving as evidence.
For those eligible, vaccination remains a crucial tool. While those who have recovered from COVID-19 develop antibodies, the protection is not as great as that from a vaccine, especially against the delta variant, Palraj says, and as such those previously infected should still get the shots.
National data, Palraj says, shows some 95% of people being hospitalized for the coronavirus are unvaccinated, and the majority of those fully inoculated and being hospitalized have a compromised immune system or a significant comorbidity. Emergency use authorization from the FDA for COVID-19 booster shots was given Friday for select immunosuppressed individuals. Mayo, says Dr. James Watson, chair of Mayo's COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group, "will be prepared" to administer the additional doses.
For those who contract the virus and require treatment, monoclonal antibody cocktails are highly effective, with the formula adjusted for cases of delta. And while younger, healthier individuals are less likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19, vaccination is still urged, as "You may prevent someone else from getting (COVID) who isn't so fortunate," Palraj says.
Full FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine in persons 12 and older is expected soon, and Palraj is confident the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson versions will also gain full approval. The shots are currently being given under emergency use authorization.
At Mayo locations, COVID-19 vaccination is required among staff unless they complete a delineation process including education. Some employees have opted for their shots after completing the education, and Mueller encourages patients who are debating inoculation to seek reputable information or talk to their health care provider so they too can make an informed decision.
While delta is the danger of the moment, other variants, including lambda and delta plus, are being monitored though not yet categorized by the CDC as variants of concern. There is a possibility of a vaccine resistant strain emerging, and to prevent that from happening high vaccination rates worldwide, in quick time, are needed.
Palraj has hopes for herd immunity, saying, "If we give the right information to the people, people will do the right thing and get the vaccines." However, Dowdy believes there will remain regions with rates below the approximately 80% needed to achieve that.
"The problem we have is pockets with very low vaccination rates, and so to think we can achieve herd immunity across the entire United States ... will be difficult," Dowdy says. "Because a lot of these rural areas have 20-30% vaccination rates. I think a year ago there was a lot of talk about herd immunity being the goal we want to get to. Now I think the goal is just to vaccinate as many people as we can to mute the effect of additional surges. These surges will continue to happen in hotspots across the United States. The best thing we can do is limit them as much as we can."
While global vaccination rates remain far below what is necessary to curb the pandemic, the rollout has been an incredible and impressive undertaking.
"More than a billion people worldwide have received this vaccine," Mueller says. "It's one of the most remarkably staged interventions for public health that's ever been introduced. And remarkably effective."
