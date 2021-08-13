WATCH NOW: Mayo experts answer questions about vaccines, variants

"The problem we have is pockets with very low vaccination rates, and so to think we can achieve herd immunity across the entire United States ... will be difficult," Dowdy says. "Because a lot of these rural areas have 20-30% vaccination rates. I think a year ago there was a lot of talk about herd immunity being the goal we want to get to. Now I think the goal is just to vaccinate as many people as we can to mute the effect of additional surges. These surges will continue to happen in hotspots across the United States. The best thing we can do is limit them as much as we can."