WATCH NOW: Mayo gives vaccinations at Boys and Girls Club in effort to make shots more accessible

Several local leaders spoke about the need for vaccination sites beyond hospital locations and increased access to accurate information, citing issues of distrust among some groups and barriers others face in getting to an inoculation site.

Mark Lockett, pastor at the Neighborhood City Church in La Crosse, says the majority of congregation members are eager to get or have gotten the vaccine, but he has heard some "suspicion or concern" about the COVID-19 vaccines, with "competing narratives" leading to confusion. An "authoritative voice that instills confidence in the community" is needed, Lockett says.

Iola Stallings, a member of Mayo Clinic Health System’s Equity, Inclusion and Diversity committee and retired Mayo employee, agrees there is an issue of distrust, and cites social media as an often inaccurate source of information. Having gotten her doses and experiencing no adverse effects, Stallings urges members of the Black community to get their shots, pointing out the greater good.

"If a shot is all it's going to take to help someone live a fruitful life, take the chance...it's not (just) about you, it's about the people who love you and are around you," Stallings says. "I would hate to think by not getting my shot I could be a carrier and get someone else sick."