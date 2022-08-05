WATCH NOW: Mayo HABIT program supports those with mild cognitive impairment

Mayo Health System yoga instructor, Renae Budd, works with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) patients and their partners Wednesday at the Onalaska clinic. The program, which also includes calendar training and computer brain exercises, helps MCI patients improve self-esteem, manage stress, and learn the best skills for maintaining independence despite memory problems.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Participants perform exercises Wednesday during a yoga class at the Mayo Clinic Health System clinic in Onalaska geared towards patients coping with mild cognitive disorder or MCI.
Mayo Clinic Health System on Wednesday morning led patients with cognitive impairment through a session of physical and cognitive exercises, part of a multi-day program 14 years in the running.
Mayo’s HABIT: Healthy Action to Benefit Independence & Thinking program launched in 2008 and is designed for individuals diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. Over 10 days, patients, accompanied by a partner, work on skills for staying independent, improving confidence and coping with the emotions that come with early stage memory or perception loss.
Elements of the program include how to adapt to cognitive and functional limitations, brain wellness education, stress and emotional management, yoga and support groups.
HABIT is led by a multidisciplinary team of neuropsychologists, social workers, occupational therapists, cognitive therapists and certified yoga instructors.
