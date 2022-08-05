 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH NOW: Mayo HABIT program supports those with mild cognitive impairment

  • 0

Mayo Clinic Health System on Wednesday morning led patients with cognitive impairment through a session of physical and cognitive exercises, part of a multi-day program 14 years in the running.

Mayo’s HABIT: Healthy Action to Benefit Independence & Thinking program launched in 2008 and is designed for individuals diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. Over 10 days, patients, accompanied by a partner, work on skills for staying independent, improving confidence and coping with the emotions that come with early stage memory or perception loss.

Elements of the program include how to adapt to cognitive and functional limitations, brain wellness education, stress and emotional management, yoga and support groups.

HABIT is led by a multidisciplinary team of neuropsychologists, social workers, occupational therapists, cognitive therapists and certified yoga instructors.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit shorturl.at/bOW23.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints

Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints

New research hints that even simple exercise just might help seniors with mild memory problems. While physical activity helps keep healthy brains fit, it's not clear how much it helps once memory starts to slide. The U.S. study compared sedentary older adults assigned aerobic exercises or a simple stretching routine, along with group classes and instructors to keep them engaged. A year later, brain testing showed neither group experienced the decline that's usual with so-called mild cognitive impairment. Experts caution more research is needed. The early findings were presented Tuesday at an Alzheimer's Association meeting.

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea launches ‘Danuri’ via SpaceX rocket, its first ever lunar orbiter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News