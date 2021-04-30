 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mayo La Crosse earns 'A' grade in patient safety from Leapfrog
WATCH NOW: Mayo La Crosse earns 'A' grade in patient safety from Leapfrog

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has earned an ‘A’ grade for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, making it one of six Mayo locations to earn top ratings.

Leapfrog, an independent, national nonprofit organization run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits, grades hospitals which complete a survey evaluating hospital service. Not all Mayo locations elected to participate in the survey, nor did Gundersen Health System.

The Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice per year. Scores are tabulated based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with 12 additional self-reported survey answers. A panel of safety experts developed the measures.

“Our staff’s exceptional dedication and commitment to our patients, especially safety and quality, has been truly remarkable,” says Dr. Paul Mueller, Mayo Clinic Health System regional vice president southwest Wisconsin region. “These safety grades reflect our staff’s dedication and commitment to our primary value, ‘The needs of the patient come first,’ and are particularly notable in light of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year.”

Among the other Mayo sites to earn an ‘A’ in for patient safety were hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Rochester, Eau Claire and Red Wing, Minn. Mayo locations earning a ‘B’ grade include facilities in Austin and Mankato, Minn.

Paul Mueller

“This recognition is a strong nod to our staff and multidisciplinary teams, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of patients throughout their medical journeys,” says Dr. Andrew Limper, Mayo Clinic’s interim chief value officer. “Our COVID-19 precautions are especially important as we protect patients and staff during the pandemic.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

