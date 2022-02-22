WATCH NOW: Mayo moving forward with construction of new six story hospital building

Mayo Clinic Health System is moving forward with its plans to build a new six-floor hospital tower on its La Crosse campus.

Mayo in January brought a proposed hospital expansion before the city's commercial/multi-family design review committee, and following approval from the committee and funding and internal approval secured from the Mayo enterprise the project will move forward this spring.

"This is an historic day for our community," said Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo southwest Wisconsin. "Mayo Clinic Health System is a recognized leader in quality, safety and service. A new, state-of-the-art hospital will further enhance our ability to provide Mayo Clinic care to patients in this region and a great workplace for our staff."

Per Mayo's Commercial Design Standard Application, the new building will be approximately 290,000 square feet, and Mueller during a press briefing Tuesday morning stated the $198 million building will be be connected to Mayo's Center for Advanced Medicine and Surgery (CAMS) facility, constructed in the patient/visitor parking lot located between Walgreens and CAMS.

The facility, Mayo says, will replace the current hospital building and "foster a culture of excellence and equip staff with the latest tools to 'Cure, Connect and Transform' community health care."

Included will be a surgical and procedural floor adjacent to and integrated with the current operating rooms, housing pre-recovery and post-recovery rooms; endoscopy suites; cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology; medical-surgical units; ICU and Progressive Care Unit; and a new Family Birth Center. A shell space will allow for future growth.

Muller during the briefing expressed that new construction was a more economical option than renovating the current aging building, and the facility will improve efficiency with patient rooms in closer proximity to medical and procedural service departments. In reflection of the "hospitals of the future," it will allow for expanded telehealth, digital health and artificial intelligence technology.

As telehealth and home hospital/home monitoring services become more popular, and technology limits the need for inpatient post surgical stays, there is a "real shift in the delivery of care" that will be reflected in the new building.

Karen Finneman Killinger, regional chair of facilities and support services for Mayo SWWI, says patient rooms, including the bathrooms, will be more spacious, and rooms will feature interactive smart boards displaying care team and care plan information.

Mueller notes the new building is part of a larger beautification plan for the La Crosse Campus, and will feature green space and be more walkable. Enhancing the Washburn neighborhood by making the new building and grounds "attractive and accessible" was a priority.

Lisa Archer, CNO at Mayo, says the dedication and efforts of staff have been "instrumental" in helping Mayo reach the goal of updating and upgrading its campus, and says a new building "generates excitement within the health system" and will likely help attract new workers.

Michael Morrey, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic SWWI, notes, "Our staff deserve" a facility they can take pride in.

Groundbreaking on the building is anticipated in mid-April, with a projected completion date in 2024. No services or operations will be disrupted during construction, and the helipad will be temporarily relocated. Parking will be moved to alternate Mayo lots, and there is no plan at this time to construct an underground parking ramp.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds in a statement Tuesday expressed excitement for the project, stating, "It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome plans for Mayo Clinic Health System’s new hospital in La Crosse. This replacement to the current Mayo hospital will not only enhance health care delivery for our region, but will also generate energy for enhanced development opportunities in the neighborhoods surrounding the hospital and clinic.

I truly appreciate the work Mayo staff has put into engaging the neighborhood and other community stakeholders on this project and look forward to watching the construction progress on a new, state-of-the-art hospital facility in La Crosse."

In addition to construction on the La Crosse Campus, Mayo will be expanding and modernizing its hospital in Mankato, Minn., with a three-floor vertical expansion atop the Emergency Department, Cancer Center and Specialty Clinic foyer.

Combined, the projects total $353 million, which a Mayo spokesperson says is the largest capital investment in Mayo Clinic Health System history.

"As part of our 2030 strategy, Mayo Clinic Health System will invest in forward-looking facilities and technologies that equip our staff to bring the best of Mayo Clinic care close to home for our patients and communities," says president of Mayo Clinic Health System Prathibha Varkey.

"When completed, our hospitals in La Crosse and Mankato will utilize technology and efficient design to support our staff and enhance the healing environment, as well as provide convenience, safety and comfort for patients and visitors. These next-generation hospitals are part of our long-term vision to transform community care locally while also setting the standard for community health systems across the country."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

