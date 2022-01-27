WATCH NOW: Mayo Onalaska Clinic brings MRI with more power, comfort

The new magnetic resonance imaging suite at the Mayo Onalaska Clinic is twice as powerful as a conventional MRI and produces more detailed images.

It's also less claustrophobic.

"This scanner has a 70-centimeter opening, which is a new standard compared to a 55-centimeter opening," said Janel Glantz, M.D, chair of Mayo's Department of Radiology for southwest Wisconsin. "Patients will find this far more comfortable."

Mayo unveiled the latest in MRI technology Thursday with a new "3T" scanner that will scan its first patient Feb. 7. The clinic had been relying on a mobile MRI van but needed something permanent to better serve the area. Michael Morrey, Mayo regional chair of administration for southwest Wisconsin, said the only other options were downtown La Crosse or a referral to Rochester, Minn., if a 3T test was required.

"Almost every sub-specialty requires MRI imaging," Morrey said. "It provides an additional access point for our overall scanning capabilities for our region.

"It's huge for patients in terms of access and convenience because patients can stay here and get advanced imaging."

The advanced MRI is part of an $8.1 million investment that also includes a second MRI with the power of previous models. Glantz said the advanced model "has twice the power of a conventional scanner, and that power produces higher-resolution images — kind of like having more pixels on your camera."

She said the less powerful MRI, which also has a 70-centimeter opening and up-to-date features, is still needed in cases where the more powerful MRI would produce images distorted by too much detail. The second MRI is expected to be installed in mid-March.

Increased clarity is an important feature of the new MRI, said Paul Mueller, M.D., southwest regional vice-president for Mayo.

"Oftentimes it's one of the first go-to tests because you get the right diagnosis right away as opposed to a stream of other types of tests that are inefficient and take a lot of time and don't give you that immediate diagnosis," Mueller said. "It gives us a way to provide care that's more efficient and cost-effective and prevents unnecessary tests and procedures."

Glantz said the advanced MRI will reduce the amount of time patients spend inside the machine.

"It's substantially faster because it has that increased power," she said.

The new MRIs in Onalaska will allow the mobile MRI to serve Prairie du Chien for the first time with once-per-week visits. The mobile facility already visits Tomah twice a week.

Construction of the MRIs began in May 2021, and the clinic anticipates the units serving 16 to 18 patients per day.

Morrey praised the teamwork that was necessary to bring the new MRI technology to Onalaska.

"This has been a tremendous effort — not just our radiology team, but all the specialties involved who helped planned this, in addition to our fantastic facilities team. We're very pleased," he said.

