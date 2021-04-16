WATCH NOW: Mayo reducing food waste by using select leftovers to make dog biscuits

A huge amount edible food goes uneaten each year -- 33% globally -- but a recognition day and a local health care provider are working to change that.

April 28 marks Stop Food Waste Day, and with all of April designated Earth Month, Mayo Clinic Health System is promoting its "Waste Not Wag A Lot" program, which uses salvageable and canine-safe excess ingredients to make dog biscuits.

Select food items unused in Mayo La Crosse's Marketplace Cafe and Mayo Rochester's Harwick Staff Cafeteria are set aside for biscuits made in-house using approved recipes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We really tried to look at ways we could reduce our waste or use leftovers from our cafeteria," says Brittany Remold, retail manager for Mayo and manager of the Marketplace Cafe. "(We use items) that are still nutritious and are still okay to eat but we can't serve to our customers for quality purposes."

The primary ingredients are overripe bananas and day-old oatmeal, enhanced with staples like flour and peanut butter. The biscuits, available for purchase in the cafeterias, sell out most days, and customers may opt to "Paw it Forward" by adding a $2 donation.