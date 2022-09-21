WATCH NOW: Mayo sports medicine launches fitness collaboration with fire department.

For firefighters, stamina and strength is part of the job.

Fully suited and geared up, firefighters can be saddled with anywhere from 40 to 70 extra pounds, and carrying that kind of weight while remaining swift and nimble can do a number on the body.

Among firefighters, heart disease is the leading cause of morbidity, said Dr. Jake Erickson, Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine co-chair, and protecting their health is crucial for both peak job performance and preserving their wellness into the retirement years.

"The firefighters put some of our staff through one of their courses in full fire gear. It was immediately apparent how strenuous their work is on the cardiovascular system," said Erickson.

To enhance and promote both the unique and universal health practices needed for the physically taxing job, the Mayo sports medicine team has over the past few years been developing an analysis and training program, which launched Wednesday morning at the La Crosse Fire Department.

The collaboration is designed to assist firefighters with tactical performance training, improving mobility and breathing efficiency, increasing speed and reducing risk of injury on the job, in addition to enhancing their overall health.

"One of the top priorities of the La Crosse Fire Department is the mental and physical health of our people," says fire chief Jeffrey Schott. "Quality fitness opportunities and individual fitness is the most fundamental need of any firefighter’s job. It is an absolute necessity to deliver the excellence service our community expects."

The greater the fitness level, the less tank oxygen a firefighter will rely on, says Erickson, and through the program Mayo will analyze the current fitness routine of the individual and use that data, in conjunction with the Mayo team's expertise, to develop a comprehensive exercise program. The ability to breath longer, Erickson says, "One day, may make the difference in a life saved."

Used for the program is Fusionetics, an evidence-based, technology-enabled performance healthcare system that tests, scores and helps create a personalized training routine. Using 2D motion capturing, the system can generate a movement efficiency score to determine how the person uses their body during an exercise. Mayo experts can then provide strategies to implement.

Also utilized are force plates, which measure the ground reaction forces exerted by the body while performing a particular act.

Once the data is collected and input, the Mayo team will use specialized equipment to help quantify the physiological demands of the individual's occupational performance testing. The information will assist sports medicine researchers in evaluating the relationships between fitness parameters and performance.

"The research and data collection will have such a profound impact on how we are shaping the training program and will help us objectively measure the results were are looking for when it comes to reducing injury risk and helping the fire fighters perform at their top level," says Joel Luedke, Mayo athletic trainer. "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to serve those who serve us in the community."

Using an app, the firefighters will be able to follow their specialized athletic routine and learn where they can improve. For Erin Statz, who became a firefighter with the La Crosse Fire Department five years ago, the app has provided a reminder to stretch and warm up properly, something that firefighters tend to be "lackadaisical" about. It also serves to help prevent injury in a field where back problems are common.

"I'm excited for the opportunity we have, because not every fire department gets this," Statz says of the program. "So I'm thankful for it."

The benefits, Schott believes, are "limitless."

"I love the potential it has to continue building an internal culture of strength and confidence to meet any challenge we face," says Schott. "I expect the partnership with (Mayo sports medicine) will evolve into a game-changing perspective on firefighter performance and even serve as a model for departments nationwide."