WATCH NOW: Mayo urges patients to return for second vaccine dose, first dose walk-in appointments available

Mayo Clinic Health System is urging patients to return for their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, and for teens 16 and up to be vaccinated.

According to a CDC report, as of earlier this month around 5 million U.S. residents, or 8%, had skipped their final vaccine dose. In comparison, from Dec. 14 through Feb. 14, 95.6% had completed the vaccine series within the advised time period -- three weeks apart for Pfizer, four for Moderna.

Dr. Erin Morcombe of Mayo surmises some individuals feel one dose offers sufficient protection, making a second nonessential, while others are perhaps concerned about side effects, which may be more severe after the second shot. Others may find returning inconvenient, whether due to their schedule or potential travel time.

At Mayo, Morcombe says, only 0.29% of patients thus far have not returned for their final dose, below national average, but she would prefer the number "to be zero."

"There is still some room for improvement," Morcombe says.