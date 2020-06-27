Watch now: Meet some of the outstanding nurses in the La Crosse and Winona area

Nurses provide the heart of top-quality health care in our region.
They are on the front lines for patients and families, showing compassion and dedication at all hours, day and night.
That’s never been truer than during COVID-19.
To honor their spirit, please enjoy “The Heart of Health Care,” a special section in today’s edition dedicated to these exceptional caregivers.
Thanks to dozens of nominations from patients, families and co-workers, a panel of judges selected the top nurses in our region for this year.
The 2020 Heart of Health Care Nurse of the Year is Rochelle Undeland, Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
As a youngster, Rochelle was fascinated by her father’s EMT textbook, learning about anatomy and physiology.
She started in high school as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home.
Today, she is preceptor, coaching other nurses who learn from Rochelle’s experience.
She specializes in neuroscience and is incredibly proud of the people she works with.
And, they’re incredibly proud of her.
Other top nominees:
Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse
• Kayla Holtan specializes in special deliveries at the Family Birthplace at Mayo.
Winona Health
• Robin Hoeg began as a nurse 32 years ago. Today, she’s chief operating officer for the hospital – and one of her daughters is a nurse at Winona Health, too.
Sauer Health Care, Winona
• Lydia Paulson started her dream career as a nursing assistant at 16 years old.
Nursing at-large
• Sharon Rohrer has been a nurse for 61 years, serving our community and our country with pride.
Gundersen Tri-County Hospital, Whitehall
• Jenny Solberg’s nursing career came as part of her quest to learn more about what caused her daughter’s seizures.
Gundersen Health System, La Crosse
• Jamie Moody followed her mother into nursing and has served as a critical-care nurse at Gundersen for 29 years.
• Tony Rocksvold went back to college at age 42 to become a nurse and show his kids what it means to follow your dreams.
