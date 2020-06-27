Watch now: Meet some of the outstanding nurses in the La Crosse and Winona area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nurses provide the heart of top-quality health care in our region.

They are on the front lines for patients and families, showing compassion and dedication at all hours, day and night.

That’s never been truer than during COVID-19.

To honor their spirit, please enjoy “The Heart of Health Care,” a special section in today’s edition dedicated to these exceptional caregivers.

Thanks to dozens of nominations from patients, families and co-workers, a panel of judges selected the top nurses in our region for this year.

The 2020 Heart of Health Care Nurse of the Year is Rochelle Undeland, Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

As a youngster, Rochelle was fascinated by her father’s EMT textbook, learning about anatomy and physiology.

She started in high school as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home.

Today, she is preceptor, coaching other nurses who learn from Rochelle’s experience.

She specializes in neuroscience and is incredibly proud of the people she works with.

And, they’re incredibly proud of her.