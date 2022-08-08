WATCH NOW: Merchant Marine veteran from Pigeon Falls collects honors in for WWI service

WHITEHALL—In World War II, the most hazardous service in the U.S. military wasn’t the Army, Navy, Marines or Coast Guard; it was the Merchant Marine. But for decades, Merchant Marine veterans like 105-year-old Reynolds Tomter of Pigeon Falls weren’t eligible for the same benefits and recognition as those who served in the other branches.

Tomter’s country made amends Monday. Friends, family and fellow military personnel filled the 500-seat Whitehall High School auditorium to near capacity as Tomter accepted his World War II Congressional Gold Medal from U.S. Rep. Ron Kind.

“These rewards are never too late,” a beaming Tomter said after the ceremony, which was moved from Pigeon Falls to accommodate the anticipated audience.

Members of the Merchant Marine were denied veterans status until 1988, and it wasn’t until 2020 when the Congressional Gold Medal Act to honor their service was signed by President Donald Trump. The lack of recognition lingered even though Tomter and his fellow mariners executed the greatest sea lift in the history of the United States.

It was hazardous duty. One in 26 mariners who served in the Merchant Marine was killed during World War II — the highest fatality rate of any branch of military service.

“They stepped up at a time when we needed them, and some gave all,” said Tomter’s son, Bud, who traveled from his home in Georgia and delivered the invocation.

Capt. Chris Edyvean of American Merchant Marine Veterans said the Merchant Marine played an indispensable role in ferrying supplies and troops around the globe to defeat Germany and Japan. He described mariners and their ships as “sitting ducks,” especially in the Atlantic Ocean where German U-boats relentlessly stalked Allied shipping. More than 700 American cargo ships were sunk, and over 8,000 Merchant Marine service members lost their lives. In addition, more than 11,000 were wounded, and 600 were taken as prisoners of war.

But the Axis powers couldn’t keep America from supplying the war effort. During the last year of the war, Merchant Marine vessels were delivering 8,500 tons of cargo per hour.

“The Merchant Marine played a pivotal role in helping the Allies rebound and ultimately win World War II,” Edyvean said.

Tomter joined the Merchant Marine March 7, 1943. He sailed six missions across the Atlantic to France and Italy. The trips took over two weeks, and it took another two weeks to unload the cargo. He was assigned to the ship’s mess hall, where his duties included baking up to three dozen loaves of bread per day — without the benefit of a mixer.

“You had to do everything by hand,” he said. “They let you know if the food was OK.”

Because Tomter wasn’t a deck hand, he stayed “down under” 90 percent of the time. He said he didn’t mind the duty down below but welcomed the sunshine and fresh air when the ship docked.

He was prepared for duty on deck, if necessary.

“I was trained to be a machine gunner in case of a breakdown,” he said.

Tomter’s Merchant Marine service also prepared him for his post-military career, according to one of his friends.

“Reynolds thought he might be able to make a little money, so he bought cigarettes in the states, took them to Europe and sold them, and he made a little profit,” retired Air Force Lt. Col. Roy Aanerud told the audience. “This little business got Reynolds interested in sales.”

Aanerud said it wasn’t a coincidence that Tomter owned and operated a general store in Pigeon Falls after he returned home from the war.

America wasn’t the only country that honored Tomter Monday. Captian Egil Vasstrand traveled from the Norwegian embassy in Washington, D.C. to give Tomter the Norwegian Liberation Medal. The medal was created in 2020 on the 75th anniversary of Norway’s liberation from German occupation to honor veterans who aided Norway during the war.

Tomter also received the Convoy Cup, a joint Nova Scotian and Norwegian organization that strives to “perpetuate the memory of the courageous men and women” who sailed in World War II convoys.

Vasstrand said his country will always be grateful to those who risked their lives to deliver the soldiers and cargo that liberated Europe from Nazi rule.

“They were all tasked with dangerous jobs of carrying supplies across the U-boat-infested Atlantic, where torpedoing was notorious,” he said. “No medal can compensate for the hardship, the anxiety and the horrors that sailors in the Merchant Marine lived through during the war.”

Tomter, who left behind a wife and daughter in Wisconsin after joining the Merchant Marine, said he appreciated the honors and all those who attended the ceremony.

“Not getting recognized until 1988, that hurt a little bit — I can’t help but say that — but it’s never too late. I’m very happy,” he said.